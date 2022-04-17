In the May primary Douglas County voters will once again express their opinion about whether a large portion of Oregon should become part of Idaho. There are three very solid reasons to vote no.
Sales Tax. Idaho has a six percent sales tax. Cities can add an additional three percent for a total sales tax of nine percent. Oregonians have for years opposed a sales tax. Idaho also has income taxes and property taxes. If Oregonians join Idaho our taxes will increase.
Minimum Wage. Idaho's minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. Oregon's minimum wage is currently $12.75 per hour and will rise to $13.50 per hour July 1. If you are a minimum wage worker you will lose $6.25 per hour by becoming a resident of Idaho. To make matters worse, if you are a tipped employee (a server for example) the minimum wage in Idaho is $3.35 per hour. Your income would be reduced by $10.15. simply by becoming a resident of Idaho.
Marijuana. It is a crime to possess marijuana in Idaho. There is no allowance for medical marijuana. In Oregon both recreational and medical marijuana are legal. If you or a loved one use marijuana for any reason you or they would automatically become a criminal simply by becoming a resident of Idaho.
Those who have proposed making a large portion of Oregon part of Idaho are not being honest. Moving parts of Oregon to Idaho would have a devastating financial impact on many of our neighbors and make criminals of some. There are very good reasons to remain Oregonians. Don't be fooled. Vote for what is best for you. Stay an Oregonian.
