In the Tuesday, May 16 Special Election, Roseburg voters are asked to decide on Ballot Measure No. 10-205, “Proposed Roseburg City Charter Amendments.”
Several dozen revisions are proposed. Voters can learn more below, or view all proposed changes in a document on the city website, “Current Charter showing proposed revisions.”
Charters grant legal authority to cities, specify how ordinances are adopted, list qualifications for officers and assign duties to city officials. If approved, this measure would adopt amendments to the current city charter enacted Oct. 3, 1872, and last revised in 1982 — taking effect in 1983.
On Feb. 14, 2022, the City Council approved a City Charter Review Committee consisting of the assistant city manager/city recorder, city attorney, three councilors and three council-appointed residents. Meeting five times from June to November 2022, the committee reviewed each charter section and compared existing language with a League of Oregon Cities Model Charter before discussing possible updates.
The meetings were open to the public. All meeting agenda materials are available at bit.ly/44UDxKA.
On Dec. 12, 2022, the committee’s recommendations were presented for City Council consideration. The council made two changes to the recommendations before adopting a resolution Jan. 23, 2023, referring the measure to the May 16, 2023 Special Election. Those changes are:
- The committee recommended changing the mayor’s term to four years to match city councilor terms. The council chose to leave the term as is.
- The committee recommended removing a residency requirement for the city manager. The council chose to amend the language by adding, “The Council shall have the discretion to waive the city manager residency requirement, on an individual basis, when they deem appropriate.”
All other committee recommendations were accepted by council.
The following is a description of proposed changes intended to be more straightforward and modernize the charter to clearly define the city’s legal authority.
Section 1 — Introductory provisions: Updated language that is more concise and doesn’t change the meaning.
Section 2 — Powers: New language more clearly defines council authority and adds language that the council may not delegate its authority to adopt ordinances.
Section 3 — City council and mayor:
- Keeps language regarding eight councilors — two from each ward. Updates the years Council Position 1 and Position 2 for each ward are elected from 1982 and 1984 to 2026 and 2024.
- Simplifies language requiring council to meet at least once a month.
- Council quorum: New language proposes more clarity on what constitutes a quorum when a vacancy exists.
- Council president: Adds language that when council president is serving as mayor during mayor’s absence these powers include veto power and voting only in a tie.
- Council and mayor immunity: Removes outdated and unenforceable section.
Section 4 — City manager
- Appointment and qualifications: Adds sentence, “The Council shall have discretion to waive the city manager residency requirement, on an individual basis, when they deem appropriate.”
- Powers and duties: Adds language allowing city manager to delegate duties, but remain responsible for all subordinates.
- Interference in administration: Changes language to be concise. No meaning change.
- Exclusive powers: Deletes section to allow information about the city manager’s ability to delegate duties to be added to “Powers and Duties” section.
Section 5 — Municipal court and judge
- Powers: Removes language granting authorities that can only be granted by state statute. Adds language clarifying and identifying judge’s powers not previously included (set bail, issue search warrants).
- Vacancy: Updates language clarifying council can appoint a municipal judge pro tem (previously called “acting”).
Section 6 — Municipal officers
- Clarifies municipal/city officer includes elected officials, city manager and municipal judge.
- Certificate of election: Adds language clarifying neither mayor nor councilors may be employed by city. Deletes language that doesn’t follow current election law.
- Terms: Updates when a newly elected councilor’s term begins and ends to begin at first council meeting of the year immediately after the election and continue until a successor qualifies and assumes office, unless office becomes vacant following rules in “Vacancies” subsection. In existing charter, term begins Jan. 1 following the election. With government offices closed on New Year’s Day, newly elected officers aren’t sworn into office Jan. 1.
- Vacancies: New language adds “adjudicated incompetence” and “recall from office” to reasons for an office to become vacant. Reorganizes section or clarity without changing meaning.
- Filling vacancies: New language allows person filling vacancy to serve remainder of term of last person elected to that office, rather than having to run mid-way through a term and again when term expires.
- Compensation: Deletes section stating council receives no compensation but may be reimbursed for actual expenses incurred when performing duties. Expense reimbursement is covered in Roseburg Municipal Code Section 2.34.080.
- Liability for unauthorized expenditures: Updates language related to consequences for knowingly diverting funds to include a person being charged with relevant criminal offenses in addition to removal from office. Removes language regarding a citizen bringing suit in the name of the city as that is not permissible.
Section 7 — Elections
- Updates language related to wards to accord individuals in the city “equal representation.” Removes language that notice of election shall state the places for the election (since Oregon has mail in ballots).
Section 8 – Ordinances
- Removes requirement to publish ordinances being considered by the council in newspaper. Adds language that city recorder shall attest to all ordinances. Updates language related to effective date of ordinances without changing the meaning. Adds languages that all ordinances consistent with this charter remain in effect until amended or appealed (previously in different section).
Section 9 — Public improvements
- Updates language to be more concise without changing the meaning.
- Removes subsection entitled “Liens” as liens are covered by state law.
Section 10 — Miscellaneous includes:
- Removes outdated language regarding revenue bonds; City Manager Tax Levy; terms, proceeds and retirement of bonds; presumption of validity of city action, etc.
- Repeals all charter provisions adopted before this charter.
- Adds severability clause if any provision of charter is held invalid by court. Such invalidity would not affect any other part of charter.
Effective date: July 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.