The issue of “gun violence has been a hot topic in our media for some time now. The “facts” are available from many sources. Some valid some not depending on the source and the end purpose.

David Sayers graduated with a degree in business from Southern Oregon University in 1967 and a degree in criminal justice from Umpqua Community College in 2007. He worked as a reserve law enforcement officer for the Oakland Police Department beginning in 2007.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

Swift and severe punishment likely is a good deterrent from many crimes, such as burglary, assault, or illegally possessing a gun. However, in the majority of cases of mass shooting, the shooter is intent on killing as many people as they can before either shooting themselves or committing "suicide by cop." In other words, they want to die. Therefore, how does the threat of punishment stop these mass shooters? Is there something you propose doing to their corpse that might make them think twice?

Add Reply
Momos
Momos

If it isn't the "tool", fully automatic machine guns should be legal. What a specious argument.

Add Reply
melrosereader
melrosereader

Again, violent crime rate is higher in red conservative states then in blue liberal states. And that is the case even when you exclude the "blue" cities in red rural states.

Bottom line: Quit blaming the liberals. That is a lie.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.