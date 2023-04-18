The issue of “gun violence has been a hot topic in our media for some time now. The “facts” are available from many sources. Some valid some not depending on the source and the end purpose.
The smoke and smell of gunpowder may still be in the air before the all too familiar cry goes out in the hallowed halls of congress and elsewhere. When will this senseless carnage stop? Something must be done. We must act now. Pass more laws against guns, etc. But still the shootings continue and more people end up dead.
There are many issues regarding the ever-popular topic of gun violence. Many of these Issues are while true, ignore the totality of the whole subject matter.
• The death rate attributed to guns in the U.S. was 10.6 per 100,000 people in 2016, the most recent year in the study.
• 2020, 54% of all gun-related deaths in the U.S. were suicides (24,292).
• The old saying “Guns don’t kill people, people do.” Very old but very true and valid. However, people have been killed with everything (including the jawbones of an ass) since the earliest times. Guns are merely another weapon of choice (yes, they (guns) are lethal) used in our more modern time. People do have the right to defend themselves from threats whether by human or animal.
Maybe we are not approaching this problem the right way. Maybe guns aren’t the problem. Certain people are. Violence has been with us since the beginning of time. What has changed is the instrument used to commit violence. Everything from rocks to pieces of wood (even the jawbone of an ass) has been used to kill or murder fellow humans. Guns are just a more modern, easy (but no less lethal) means of carrying out a nefarious criminal intent.
What we are experiencing more now than before is a vast difference in morality as well as, to a great extent, how society in general perceives and handles crime and punishes those who commit crimes. Judges and D.A.s in many (primarily Democratic run cities and states) are offering vastly reduced sentences and early release for crimes that would normally keep criminals behind bars for at minimum months if not years. The resulting recidivism rate for this liberal charitable act is not encouraging to law and order. Police are increasingly (understandably) reluctant to risk their lives (and livelihood to arrest these perpetrators only to have them released hours later by a liberal D.A.s soft on crime policy. This is happening all over the country. It makes people think they can get away with any crime in that area without paying a price. This includes crimes involving firearms.
This policy of people not being held accountable for the crimes they commit is no doubt affecting “gun violence.” A recent shooting on a movie set is a good example of this. The shooter has not yet paid a price for his negligent gun handling resulting in the accidental death of a young woman on the set. While this wasn’t “gun violence” per se it was a person mishandling a weapon. And will be listed as another death by a firearm.
The main point I wish to make in this article is that the blame for gun violence can be placed on many things more realistic and appropriate than blaming an inanimate unthinking piece of metal. The two issues most warranting attention on this matter of “gun violence” are: lack of respect and a lack of appropriate, meaningful, punishment for crime (at all levels) by D.A.s, judges and others in charge.
Let’s start by putting the blame where it belongs. On the offenders not the tools.
Swift and severe punishment likely is a good deterrent from many crimes, such as burglary, assault, or illegally possessing a gun. However, in the majority of cases of mass shooting, the shooter is intent on killing as many people as they can before either shooting themselves or committing "suicide by cop." In other words, they want to die. Therefore, how does the threat of punishment stop these mass shooters? Is there something you propose doing to their corpse that might make them think twice?
If it isn't the "tool", fully automatic machine guns should be legal. What a specious argument.
Again, violent crime rate is higher in red conservative states then in blue liberal states. And that is the case even when you exclude the "blue" cities in red rural states.
Bottom line: Quit blaming the liberals. That is a lie.
