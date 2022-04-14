The world has a lot going on right now — good and bad. One of the good things is your opportunity to vote in the primary election coming up in May. You can make your voice heard and your vote count!
This is a good time to take note of how different people and groups respond to county, state, and world events. Are you happy with the results your elected leaders have produced? Are there new, up-and-coming candidates that have caught your attention?
By watching what is happening within our own county and state, it helps voters make informed decisions when we go to the polls. Consider your candidates carefully. Their histories, their past community involvement, and who they have proven themselves to be as people … then VOTE.
But first, have you checked to make sure your voter registration is current? By going to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website, you are able to do this in just minutes. You can also make needed changes there. This includes making changes in name, address, or party affiliation.
Did you know that if you are registered as a Non-Affiliated Voter, you cannot vote for certain candidates in the primaries? If you are not registered as a Democrat or Republican, you lose the opportunity to vote in some of the May races. Also, when you register for your drivers license and don’t pick a political party affiliation, you are automatically registered as a Non-Affiliated Voter. As the Primaries are an important first step to choosing your elected leaders, you are making a choice not to weigh in on that decision if you are not a party member.
Voting is, and always has been, the basis of our precious democracy. It is truly a right, an honor, and a responsibility. Educate yourself to do it well. To help all of us be informed voters, The Democratic Party of Douglas County is holding a nonpartisan All Things Voting — Community Discussion, Monday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis will be answering your questions surrounding the May and November elections, and catching all of us up on all things concerning elections, ballots, and voting. Please join us by registering at https://forms.gle/8hfYKZx85uYMX1K67
Connie Page is Chair of the Democratic Party of Douglas County. She lived in Minnesota for her first 40 years, marrying Rick Kreofsky, raising 2 daughters and working in newspaper/printing businesses. In 1996 the family moved to Fairbanks, AK where they owned and operated a small lumber/milling business for 18 years and spent their off days hiking, biking, and exploring Alaska’s wilderness. In 2014 the family moved to beautiful Douglas County where we spend time volunteering, hiking and enjoying our days.
Thank you, Connie. Great info for all of us.
Well said!
