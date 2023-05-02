When I was teaching Glide fifth grade students about the water cycle at the Douglas County School Forestry Tour a couple weeks ago, I was reminded why I wanted to be on the Glide school board in the first place. The students. Anyone who has been paying attention knows that we are going through divisive, challenging times in the Glide community and on school boards around the country. But I could forget about that for a moment as I explained to the kids that if they won rock-paper-scissors, they got to precipitate out of the clouds and start their journey toward the ocean.
These students, and all the other ones I’ve met while touring the schools, attending the FFA banquet, cheering kids on at the track, and watching the drama club perform Big Nate, are why I am running for election to stay on the Glide School Board.
I am amazed by all the great programs we have to offer in our small school district. We have something for everyone! Did you know a group of Glide students recently traveled to Seattle for several days for hands-on experiences in some of the top biomedical engineering labs in the world? And our career technical education program is getting students ready for electrician, fire science, welding, and wood working careers right out of high school.
I am so excited for when my 1.5-year-old daughter Savanna gets to walk through the doors of the elementary school for her first day of kindergarten. I look forward to her running around on the new playground that the district is building this summer, getting her hands dirty in the huge school garden, exploring the nature trail, and of course, learning from all the talented, caring teachers and staff.
My primary goal as a board member is to ensure that Glide School District continues to provide a strong education, a wide array of electives and extracurricular activities, and a safe, welcoming environment to all our students. So how will I do this as a school board member?
My role as a school board member is to be part of a team that sets a vision and high-level goals for our district. The administrators and staff, as experts in the education field, then identify the exact methods to achieve these goals. School board members supervise the superintendent, and so we check in on progress throughout the year and can redirect if needed. Our role in overseeing the budget and reviewing and implementing policies is essential to make sure that our district stays fiscally sound and avoids litigation. If we mismanage our finances or end up in litigation, who loses out? The students because funding that would otherwise go to student programs gets redirected.
Most of what the school board does — supervising the superintendent, setting policy, approving the budget — takes place far removed from classrooms and extracurricular activities where the students are. That makes it hard to keep the opinions of students in mind. For that reason, I am committed to ensuring we have a student representative on the Glide School Board, and would also like to see us create a student advisory committee that will provide recommendations to the school board and administrators.
After I am sworn in this July to start my first full term as a Glide School Board member (I was appointed to fill a vacancy in summer 2022), I will make sure that we embark on a strategic planning process. But not to create some plan that just sits on a shelf and collects dust. This will be something we co-create with all voices — students, staff, administrators, parents, and community members. Together, we will work to identify what we collectively want for the Glide School District and its students over the next four years.
I’m hopeful that by including all school stakeholders in our strategic planning process, we will create a plan that everyone can buy into, and a plan that everyone has a role in carrying out. It will also be a tool that everyone can use to hold school board members accountable for delivering results.
Ultimately, we all have the same goal — make Glide School District the best it can be for our children. I look forward to working together with everyone in our community to achieve that.
Audrey Squires is a Glide school board member and is on the ballot this May. Currently, Audrey works locally for the National Forest Foundation, a nonprofit organization, where she fundraises for and manages projects to restore the North Umpqua Watershed, rebuild wildfire-impacted trails, and develop a volunteer program. Previously, she developed and managed a watershed science education program for high school students in northern Idaho. Learn more about Audrey at voteaudreysquires.com.
