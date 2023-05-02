When I was teaching Glide fifth grade students about the water cycle at the Douglas County School Forestry Tour a couple weeks ago, I was reminded why I wanted to be on the Glide school board in the first place. The students. Anyone who has been paying attention knows that we are going through divisive, challenging times in the Glide community and on school boards around the country. But I could forget about that for a moment as I explained to the kids that if they won rock-paper-scissors, they got to precipitate out of the clouds and start their journey toward the ocean.

Audrey Squires is a Glide school board member and is on the ballot this May. Currently, Audrey works locally for the National Forest Foundation, a nonprofit organization, where she fundraises for and manages projects to restore the North Umpqua Watershed, rebuild wildfire-impacted trails, and develop a volunteer program. Previously, she developed and managed a watershed science education program for high school students in northern Idaho. Learn more about Audrey at voteaudreysquires.com.

React to this story:

11
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.