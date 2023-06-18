EDITOR’S NOTE: The News-Review has extended an invitation to both major parties to submit monthly columns. This is a column from the Republican Party.
Lenin was a very cunning man. He was evil, but he was not stupid. He knew that children are the key to the future of every country and therefore he declared the following: “Give me just one generation of youth, and I’ll transform the whole world” and “Give me four years to teach your children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted” and again, “Destroy the family, you destroy the country.”
John Dewey (1859-1952) was a leader of the progressive movement in education in the United States, and his “philosophy of education” has had a profound impact on generations of students. Dewey rejected the Christian conception of God and the Western tradition that makes a radical distinction between true reality on one hand and endless varieties of worldly human experience on the other.
In other words, he did not believe in a “natural law” that reflects the attributes of a creator, thus establishing an unchanging moral standard. The indoctrination of this world-view through public education has had an incredible influence on American culture, and politics. In fact, the Democratic Party, in its current form, is a direct product of this anti-Judeo-Christian philosophy.
Dewey’s form of secular humanism has given legs to the “wisdom” of Lenin. The traditional family, as defined by a Christian world-view, is most certainly in danger of destruction. So is our country, as envisioned by our Founding Fathers, and defined by the documents that established it.
According to the National Review 2017, “40% of the population wants America to be socialist.” This is not an accident. It is the product of a strategic infiltration of our educational institutions, and the only substantial counter-influence has come from parents who hold firm to a belief-system based on Biblical principles.
Much of the Republican Party platform reflects these principles, while the Democratic Party platform aligns with the progressive philosophy promoted by John Dewey. Our children are “caught in the middle” and so are millions of voters who will ultimately determine the fate of this nation.
What we are experiencing could easily be viewed as “a tale of two narratives.”
These “narratives” are mutually exclusive. Either one of them is true and the other is a deception, or both are deceptions, but they cannot both be true. This reality results in much contention. It also makes for a very interesting conversation.
If there is no divinely-established moral standard based on the “natural law” then the promotion of LGBTQ+ practices as normal, socially-healthy alternatives pertaining to human-sexuality and the expression thereof, is legitimate. But, if in fact these behaviors are “sinful” and lead to death (separation from God) as the Biblical-narrative states, then these behaviors should be considered dangerous and should by no means be promoted (especially to children).
However, it is important to note that the Biblical-narrative does acknowledge every human being’s right to exercise “free-will,” and therefore, those of us who promote this narrative fully accept everyone’s right to choose alternate lifestyles as defined by LGBTQ+.
That said, we do not accept that community’s “right” to indoctrinate our children with their narrative (which we believe to be a dangerous lie), nor do we accept any type of obligation to “celebrate” what we believe to be self-destructive behaviors … and we will certainly fight against any attempt to codify these efforts into law!
None of this has anything to do with “acceptance” or “love.” We are Republicans and you are Democrats. As human beings (and fellow-sinners) we accept you and we love you. However, we do believe that you are promoting a false world-view (your First Amendment right to express) that has metastasized into a wide range of agenda-driven false narratives (our First Amendment right to oppose). It’s just that simple!
The question is: Do you support our parental rights to protect our children from forms of educational indoctrination and/or social engineering that we believe to be unhealthy and destructive?
The Douglas County Republican Central Committee would like to take a moment to thank the brave Senators who put it all on the line to protect our children. The Senate walk-out was initiated when Democrats egregiously came after parental rights and tried to legalize secret medical procedures for children with House Bill 2002.
Eleven of our Senators have been consistently denying quorum. Dick Anderson and David Brock Smith are the only two Republican Senators in the state who have not met the 10 absences. Due to Measure 113, the Senators who have denied quorum, and reached 10 absences, will not be eligible for reelection.
For the good of our children, these Senators have sacrificed their ability to run for office. To the 10 Republican Senators and Independent Senator who are holding the line, thank you.
Please show your support by signing up for updates at oregons13.com.
