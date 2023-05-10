I just wanted to take a moment and introduce myself. My name is Tracy Adevai, and I’m running for the Glide School District board. I am a fifth generation Oregonian on my dad’s side and first generation on my mom’s side. My great grandparents, Dean and Ruby Wadsworth, homesteaded a ranch in Dixonville in the 1940s with my grandparents, Jim and Doris Wadsworth, soon to follow. My grandmother, Doris Wadsworth, was the first woman Douglas County Clerk from 1975-1986 then became the first woman Douglas County Commissioner from 1987-1994. My grandmother was very involved in her community and was a member of several different clubs and groups connected to civics, ranching, and timber. I have always admired her open-door policy and her willingness to listen to everyone. She was a registered Republican her entire life, but she represented all her constituents equally, was a fair leader and was well respected. I have big shoes to fill but an excellent role model. Taking on this nonpartisan role on the school board is about doing the important work of being in service to my community and it comes with an immense responsibility to represent everyone and with our children’s future at the forefront.
I have left and come back home to Dixonville several times throughout my adult life in pursuit of my own continuing education and to accommodate my daughter’s special education needs. For the past nine years I have worked as jail mental health in six different jails (Douglas County, Coos County, Yamhill County, Lane County, Multnomah County, and Springfield Municipal), as well as spending the last 12 years facilitating victim/offender dialogues for the Oregon Department of Corrections. I am also building my own private mental health practice in Roseburg.
What I will bring to the school board table:
Passion for education and children’s prospects.
Conflict resolution and mediation skills.
Personal experience with public special education and IEPs.
13 years volunteer work and previous board work.
Knowledge of mental health issues and systems.
Active listening skills.
Solution-focused outlook.
Ability to work effectively in complex & stressful environments.
Determined to learn, know, and understand.
Strategic approach to challenges.
Diplomatic yet assertive approach.
Personable, understanding and friendly.
Great sense of humor.
I would be honored to have your vote on May 16, 2023.
Thank you for your time.
Tracy Adevai is a Glide school board candidate running unopposed for position 4 on the ballot for May 16. Tracy is also a Glide High School alumna as well as Umpqua Community College, University of Portland, Humboldt State University and the University of Oregon.
