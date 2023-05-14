I am Tom Dole, the only conservative candidate for Douglas Educational Service Board, Zone 1. Douglas County is a wonderful conservative community. In a nonpartisan race, you may be asking why partisanship matters. Bad legislation, government overreach and lobbyist have made our children’s education political. It’s time for that to stop.

Tom Dole grew up in Roseburg. He graduated from the University of Oregon. Tom is an educator, having taught graduate-level data mining and social media courses. He currently serves as treasurer of the Douglas County Republican Central Committee.

