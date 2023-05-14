I am Tom Dole, the only conservative candidate for Douglas Educational Service Board, Zone 1. Douglas County is a wonderful conservative community. In a nonpartisan race, you may be asking why partisanship matters. Bad legislation, government overreach and lobbyist have made our children’s education political. It’s time for that to stop.
I am passionate about keeping our children educated and safe. My focus as an ESD board member will be to help our county schools to focus on foundational education of math, history, writing, reading, computer knowledge and critical thinking skills. I will seek to ensure all children are given an equal opportunity to learn without the distraction of political agendas that we have recently seen invading the classroom. I support parental rights, which includes the parents’ right to be involved in educational decisions and medical decisions that face their children while in the temporary care of the public education system.
So why include my beliefs regarding educating our children? It is simple really. At each level of leadership in the school system, there is influence over children while at school. It is essential to be watchful and ensure the curricula focuses on facts and prepares children to be capable of logical thought. The focus on basic skill-building provides children with a guilt-free, safe and excellent learning environment, while also preparing them to lead the world as the next generation. Most parents want schools to teach children how to think, not what to think. Public school systems should not interfere in the religious, medical, or political upbringing of a family’s child.
Although the Education Service District does not directly create the curricula for school districts, the ESD provides “core services.” The stated goals of the ESD include to “improve student learning, enhance the quality of instruction, provide professional development to component school district employees, provide students equitable access to resources, and maximize operational and fiscal efficiencies for component school districts.” The board oversees the Douglas County ESD’s readiness to provide such services.
I am excited to partner with our wonderful educators and other stakeholders to ensure that Roseburg is always ready to provide these core services. I plan to work with this diverse group using the Scout Law. A scout is “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.” These tenants, in partnership with my Christian faith, guide me daily.
Voters may be interested to know a little more about me:
- Roseburg High School Graduate 1975
- Eagle Scout
- Boy Scouts Volunteer
- Precinct Committee Person
- Campaign Manager for a US Representative
- Former Employee of the US House of Representatives
- University of Oregon Graduate
- Bachelors Degree in Marketing
- Masters Degree in Applied Information Management
- Former educator at the University of Oregon
- Formerly worked with the Lane County Juvenile Department, counseling for at-risk children
- Former employee of large advertising agencies across
- the US
- Former Oregon radio station owner
I am honored to have been endorsed by several Douglas County Representatives.
“Education Service Districts (ESD) are a critical component of our local education systems, and their leadership must represent the values of the parents, students, and communities. Tom Dole will bring these values. I know Tom Dole will be a dedicated and engaged member of the ESD Board and I encourage your support of his candidacy.” — David Brock Smith, Oregon State Senator, Senate District 1.
“I am happy to endorse Tom Dole for the position on the ESD board. Tom will be focused on the things that matter. Tom has shown me that he is caring and dedicated to good morals and ideals that align with not only my own, but those that are good for our children. I am happy to endorse Tom Dole. He will be a great addition to the board.” — Virgle J Osborne, State Representative House District 2
“I proudly endorse Mr. Dole for any Public position he may wish to pursue. He understands that our children are our greatest resource and most important responsibility. Tom has always shown that he does what’s best for his community. As he serves, his strong moral character will be a tremendous asset to our youth and communities. Tom Dole is a leader. He will always listen carefully and will do what he is best. He will, with principled statesman-like approaches, respectfully challenge his fellow board members with logic, common sense, and time-tested historical solutions. Tom Dole will be of great value to our Douglas County ESD Board and youth.” — Court Boice, State Representative, House District 1
