My father passed away recently, but I have very fond memories of him, and in particular, our disagreements about politics. He was a good man — a great man, in fact — but he and I disagreed a lot.

Cindy Bologna is a retired massage therapist who worked exclusively with people in nursing homes and hospice care, and has always been politically active. She moved to the beautiful city of Roseburg with her wife, to be closer to family.

