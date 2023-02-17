My father passed away recently, but I have very fond memories of him, and in particular, our disagreements about politics. He was a good man — a great man, in fact — but he and I disagreed a lot.
I was involved for a while with a liberal group of enthusiasts who wrote to our elected officials to express our point of views on a range of topics. But I was rather stunned to learn that my father was viewed by some attendees as the “enemy.” You see, my father was a Republican, and I am not.
I have long held the belief that the money I pay to the government in the form of taxes should be used to enrich and uplift the lives of those less fortunate. In fact, I expect the richest and most powerful government in the world to provide the basic necessities for those living here who cannot provide for themselves. Hence the label “liberal.”
My dad, on the other hand, is first-generation American born, whose father came here as a youth across the sea from Italy. Dad believed in working hard in order to take care of his family. When my brothers and I were small, my father worked in multiple jobs while going to night school just to pay the bills and make sure we had enough to eat. He expects others here to do the same and not rely on the U.S. government to do what they cannot do for themselves. Hence, “conservative.”
Yet Dad was one of the most caring and generous people I knew. In his retirement, he volunteered at his church; sponsored a young child in South America; and supported almost every charity that sent him a plea.
He took elderly and disabled friends to doctors’ appointments and picked up groceries for neighbors and family members when they were sick. And, he remained faithfully married to my mother while supporting all of his children’s marriages, including my own to my wife.
So when some of my friends voiced their annoyance with conservatives, I answered, “Oh, that was my dad.” And someone asked me, “How did you stand it?” My answer? “You would have been lucky to have known him.”
He and I quarreled about many things, but loved each other intensely. We both believed that people should have every opportunity for a good life. We just had different opinions on how to accomplish this.
Having had an opinionated father made me opinionated, too. It’s a great skill to have. It’s important to know what others think, and to realize they feel just as passionate about their beliefs as I do about mine. And how will I ever know what I may have in common with someone if I negate them before I even hear them?
What motivated my dad above all else was his dedication to, and love for, his family and his country. He did everything possible to ensure the happiness and well-being of his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And if those are Republican values, then thank goodness my dad was a Republican.
