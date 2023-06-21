Wildfires have become increasingly devastating in recent years, ravaging massive areas of land, destroying homes and businesses, and endangering lives. I wanted to take a moment to address and offer a chance for our residents to hear the other side of the story when it comes to addressing the threat of wildfires. While we have all heard the plethora of attention given to addressing “climate change” which involves the long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns and how they have adversely affected ground conditions, I’m here to discuss the real culprit behind the intensity and frequency of wildfires, the lack of proper forest management.

Tom Kress is the chair of the Douglas County Commissioners.

React to this story:

3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Skalos1
Skalos1

Tom Kress is 100% correct. If you spend any time with fire fighters, they will back up everything he says. “Climate Change “ is nothing more than a distraction.

Add Reply
CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Tom, you write a lot that is true.

However:

There is no need to use quotation marks ("climate change") as if the climate crisis were not real. Nor can you accurately say that poor forest management is a worse fire threat; for any given place, time, and forest, one or the other is likely the dominant threat.

You ought not conflate "forest" with a monoculture crop.

And perhaps you might have mentioned the unwisdom of building a pipeline filed with flammable, explosive gas right through our own forests. By "unwisdom", of course, I mean, "guano-insane stupidity and criminal greed".

Fuels reduction is essential in the forest and in those mono-crops of timber. There is a golden opportunity to turn those fuels into engineered lumber, biochar and synfuels, and there is the opportunity to create a lot of good jobs. And housing constructed of CLT and sequestering carbon for centuries.

Further, new technologies allow the rapid detection and suppression of fires when they are tiny and easy to suppress. AI/machine learning, IR detection, wireless sensor networks, drones, and so on will help us address this challenge. I saw a truly cool demonstration of the drone technology in Umatilla last year.

I love living in the future.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.