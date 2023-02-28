The culture war of censorship and cancellation continue to infuse itself in our daily lives. We regularly see aggressive attacks devour our personal freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which reads:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances”.
The above forty-three words, as written, are concise, sound and eliminate any room for other interpretations beyond its four corners by persons, groups of persons or anyone serving at any level of the executive, legislative or judicial and military branches of government.
Yet, we’ve seen culture war cancellation and censorship finagle its way into our lives to diminish, even try to end, our basic liberties and rights guaranteed in the Constitution simply because our constitutional liberties are not in sync with the ideology of those opposed to it. We also see too often culture wars easily label good people to be “…..phobic” or “racist” to malign or destroy reputations as a reaction to their “interpretation” of viewpoints.
We’ve also seen big tech, the news media and our government deliberately suppress legitimate news, other news organizations, honest opinions and facts and distort information through covert tactics and omissions.
These “information centers,” (my definition) will occasionally collaborate with other like-mind cohorts, in deciding what information to hide from public view and to prevent a free-thinking public evaluate the value of the information to form their own opinion.
Recently, the Los Angeles DA suspended a prosecutor from his job because he used the “wrong pronouns” to describe a convicted child molester and suspected murderer. We see this inane and insane mind-set used in our colleges, high school and elementary levels in what used to be called political correctness; but is now better known as woke or similar names.
Campus student organizations are denying audiences to hear invited speakers or participate in free-thinking, cogent events on campus that do not fit the organizations’ narrative or tenet. Comedians are being barred or boycotted from campuses and other venues because someone “presumes” the comedic material is “insensitive or offensive.” No more laughing!
Now, the popular international comic strip “Dilbert” by Scott Adams, that satirizes life in the work place is facing its own culture cancellation. Most anyone who has read Dilbert and has worked in a corporate or other office environment, usually find themselves nodding and saying “Yep! Got that one right” to the strip’s daily message. Adams is finding his comic strip being cancelled by many publications, not for what he presented in one of his daily strips; but for an alleged “racist” comment (subject to interpretation) he made and defends about a Rasmussen Reports survey regarding “It’s OK to be white.”
We all agree we have a right to disagree, no one is force feeding anyone to listen, watch, read or agree what is presented. We have choices. Don’t like a personal, company or TV Network view point, ignore them, don’t buy their product or easily change channels. There is no reason to cancel their freedom of speech or press nor shut them down out of existence. Don’t like one’s “politically incorrect” constitutional protected. Get over it.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the late 1970s right of American Nazis (defended by the ACLU) to march in Skokie, Illinois, home to many Jewish holocaust survivors. Just like flag burning and other forms of speech, free speech comes in many forms – many we may not like; the Supreme Court clearly stated so.
Our Constitution guarantees us the right to express our opinions (libel, defamation and some other laws exempted) without fear from censorship, cancellation, personal and structural attacks. Today, the culture war of censorship, cancellation and labelling is actively trying to void our rights and liberties to speak, listen, assemble, and think on our own.
Following are two sage advisories we should give reverence when it comes to our constitution.
French writer and activist Voltaire (1694-1778) said, “I wholly disagree with what you say and will contend to the death for your right to say it”
Philosopher, Politician Statesman Edmund Burke (1830-1914) said, “Greater the Power, the more dangerous the abuse”
Our First Amendment clearly states “Freedom of Religion” (not from religion), “Freedom of Speech” (not from speech) and “Freedom to Assemble” peacefully (not riot).
We must consciously defend and preserve our Constitution liberties and fundamental rights our special country has endured for nearly 247 years and for future generations. The culture war must end.
Patrick Lewandowski, what the heck is wrong with you? How can you misunderstand the First Amendmen so badly? How can you so misrepresent facts?
You cover a lot of territory. I'll start with Dilbert creator Scott Adams. First, tell it to the Dixie Chicks. It was the Right who shouted, "Shut Up and Sing." You don't get to blame cancel culture on Liberals. It was started by the Right.
Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams was not cancelled for saying it was okay to be White or for defending the White race. He is facing the consequences of telling people to stay away from Black people. Shouting actually. He called Black people a hate group. He kept shouting about getting as far from Black people as possible. Pretty much completely over-the-top racist. And it's not the first time. Just the worst time. He seemed to be triggered by the phrase, "It's okay to be white."
Well, yeah. It sounds good on the surface. It's okay to be any race. That's reality.
Surely you know that "It's okay to be white," was the slogan of a trolling campaign created on 4chan by White Supremacists and neo-Nottsies? It's not an innocent little announcement of the okay-ness of all races in our wonderful, glorious and diverse world. It's a White Supremacist/neo-Nottsie campaign slogan.
It was racist in its origin and racist in its use, meant to stir up emotions and intimidate people. Context matters. The German slogan "Heil (the awful man)" simply means Hail (the awful man.) Hail is an innocent word, but given the context, raising an arm and saying "Heil" will surely get anyone cancelled. The context of where it comes from gives it all a terrible meaning.
Given the context of the trolling campaign by neo-Nottsies and White Supremacists, "It's okay to be white," is not a great phrase to adopt. It's the official slogan of a hate campaign.
Why in the world would you support this 4chan racist trolling? Why would you hide the full story of what Scott Adams said and try to dignify it all under respect for the First Amendment? That's about as low as it gets. Under the First Amendment newspapers and publishers all over the country have the right to ditch Scott Adams and Dilbert. I just don't understand how a seemingly intelligent person could twist the First Amendment so far out of shape.
You have finally shown us your true colors, Patrick Lewandowski. And they in sympathy with White Supremacist hate trolling. Shame on you.
