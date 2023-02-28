Patrick Lewandowski

Patrick Lewandowski

The culture war of censorship and cancellation continue to infuse itself in our daily lives. We regularly see aggressive attacks devour our personal freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which reads:

Patrick Lewandowski is a retired corporate manager in regional, division and national sales and marketing. He is a retired homeowner who moved to Roseburg in 2017.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you

(1) comment

mword
mword

Patrick Lewandowski, what the heck is wrong with you? How can you misunderstand the First Amendmen so badly? How can you so misrepresent facts?

You cover a lot of territory. I'll start with Dilbert creator Scott Adams. First, tell it to the Dixie Chicks. It was the Right who shouted, "Shut Up and Sing." You don't get to blame cancel culture on Liberals. It was started by the Right.

Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams was not cancelled for saying it was okay to be White or for defending the White race. He is facing the consequences of telling people to stay away from Black people. Shouting actually. He called Black people a hate group. He kept shouting about getting as far from Black people as possible. Pretty much completely over-the-top racist. And it's not the first time. Just the worst time. He seemed to be triggered by the phrase, "It's okay to be white."

Well, yeah. It sounds good on the surface. It's okay to be any race. That's reality.

Surely you know that "It's okay to be white," was the slogan of a trolling campaign created on 4chan by White Supremacists and neo-Nottsies? It's not an innocent little announcement of the okay-ness of all races in our wonderful, glorious and diverse world. It's a White Supremacist/neo-Nottsie campaign slogan.

It was racist in its origin and racist in its use, meant to stir up emotions and intimidate people. Context matters. The German slogan "Heil (the awful man)" simply means Hail (the awful man.) Hail is an innocent word, but given the context, raising an arm and saying "Heil" will surely get anyone cancelled. The context of where it comes from gives it all a terrible meaning.

Given the context of the trolling campaign by neo-Nottsies and White Supremacists, "It's okay to be white," is not a great phrase to adopt. It's the official slogan of a hate campaign.

Why in the world would you support this 4chan racist trolling? Why would you hide the full story of what Scott Adams said and try to dignify it all under respect for the First Amendment? That's about as low as it gets. Under the First Amendment newspapers and publishers all over the country have the right to ditch Scott Adams and Dilbert. I just don't understand how a seemingly intelligent person could twist the First Amendment so far out of shape.

You have finally shown us your true colors, Patrick Lewandowski. And they in sympathy with White Supremacist hate trolling. Shame on you.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.