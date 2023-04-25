Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce named The News-Review as one of two outstanding businesses in the community, for its coverage of the Archie Creek Fire, support of local businesses and continuing community service.
I would like to personally thank the chamber for recognizing the contributions of The News-Review to our local communities.
I am also happy to share that we are growing our staff and our coverage, and will continue to work on finding the best ways to serve our community members.
We recently promoted Erica Reynolds to the position of news editor. Reynolds had been the special sections editor for a number of years, as well as the A&E reporter and the person in charge of community contributions. As the news editor she will have the tough job of figuring out what events to cover, what news stories to pursue and how to make sure it all gets done on deadline.
To help her out, we have five reporters on staff: DD Bixby, Donovan Brink, Scott Carroll, Will Geschke and Drew Winkelmaier. Tom Eggers remains in charge of everything sports with an assist from Brink. Nathan Miller has taken on a photographer role, in addition to his work as a page designer.
In addition to the editorial staff, we have wonderful staff members throughout our business who make sure everything looks great and is delivered on time.
We get contributions from local radio hosts Kyle Bailey and Joey Keeran for our print edition. We have several local freelance reporters who help us out on occasion and we’ll have two interns on staff this summer.
In late February, the Military Life section was added to run each Tuesday, which includes news about military personnel and the community that supports them.
I reached out to the two major political parties in March to see if they’d like to contribute guest columns on politics and engage with one another in our newspaper — both accepted the invitation and those columns appeared in print in April. I am excited to continue the conversation and provide a platform where both sides can be heard.
We have also seen more local interactions through our public forum and our social media platforms. It’s encouraging to see people comment, write and engage in conversation.
The News-Review has a few more projects in the works, and I am excited to share more details in the coming weeks.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor of The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(2) comments
Must be a challenging job. Everything about it. I suspect most people do not appreciate that.
Sanne, congratulations on becoming managing editor. Wishing you success, fun and adventure.
