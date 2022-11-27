Electric Vehicles in Douglas County?
Yes. As we drive around our town we notice a greater number of electric vehicles. And more are coming. Here is the good news about electric vehicles:
The cost of driving an EV is 2-4 cents per mile, compared to a gasoline or diesel vehicle of 18-28 cents per mile. Multiply the difference by the Oregon average of 12,218 miles per year, this amounts to about $2,000 — $3,000 of fuel savings every year. And EVs have almost no maintenance cost, no oil changes for example. Most EV owners can recharge their battery, at home while sleeping.
Government incentives including federal tax credits and Oregon rebates can be up to $12,000 or more, depending on the individual’s income.
There are already three million EVs on the road in the USA and much lower cost EVs are on the way.
Members of the Umpqua Transportation Electrification Team and have met every month over the past two years. We represent a broad spectrum in our community – businesses, local electrical utilities, non-profits and electric vehicle owners and advocates.
We recognize that electric vehicles are a significant portion of future transportation.
Our goal is to educate and promote EVs for their owner’s economic benefit and for the environmental benefits including lower noise and fresher smelling air.
Our mission statement is, “Promote the development and infrastructure for and the understanding, use and accessibility of affordable electric vehicles through partnerships with governments, businesses and community-based organizations including low- and moderate-income residents.”
Here is what some of our members have done and are doing:
- Roseburg Disposal has installed an electric charging station for their ‘quiet’ electric garbage truck fleet, coming soon. A Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has already been received, along with a charger.
- The City of Roseburg installed three EV chargers in 2019 that are free to use by anyone. They are located at the Roseburg Library, at the downtown parking garage on Oak Ave and at the Fir Grove Park.
- Aviva Health has installed two EV chargers that are available to the public, their customers and employees.
- Umpqua Public Transit District is one of six transit districts in Oregon to receive funding for the future purchase of electric buses, electric vans and three charging stations. Cheryl Cheas of Umpqua Public Transit said, “Working with the electrification team has been beneficial and has provided a great deal of information.”
- Pacific Power held an in-person gathering to solicit input on where to install more charging stations. They have a local expert on the available tax credits, rebates, and home EV chargers available for rebate.
- Douglas Electric Cooperative has a new energy efficient building that will have EV charging for their own fleet and customers. They are also planning for electric charging stations in rural areas of their service territory.
- Some of our team members have formed an electric vehicle club to share information and experiences.
- The Housing Authority of Douglas County is having ongoing conversations with tenants about the possibility of developing an electric bike sharing program.
The Umpqua Transportation Electrification Team is embracing transportation that can benefit the economy and environment of Douglas County. You are welcome to join us in this effort.
For more information, see Umpqua Transportation Electrification Team on Facebook or call Stuart at 541-672-9819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.