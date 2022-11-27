Electric Vehicles in Douglas County?

David Reeck started his career in the automotive field in 1967, a career that spanned 47 years, including a three year assignment in Japan and a 10 year assignment in China working on electric vehicles, and then settled in Roseburg in 2014. Reeck sold electric assist bicycles with the brand name “out & ebout” for a few years, worked as the Douglas County government purchasing manager and now helps his Chinese wife with her Chinese Xiang Cuisine food truck business. Reeck continues to consult on electric vehicles and the associated charging infrastructure with the Umpqua Transportation Electrification Team, helping local organizations transition their fleets to electric vehicles.

