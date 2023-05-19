Three key moments are coming to Douglas County in the next few weeks. Moments that will show how we stand up against bullying and hate, and in support of one of the “communities within our community.”
In the same ways we turn out to line the streets to show our support in a time of need, our response to the City of Roseburg’s proposed Pride Proclamation, a Pride Parade in Roseburg on June 4, and the Pride Festival at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on July 1 will present opportunities for the people of Douglas County to show who we truly are.
Ahead of these moments, I want to share five reasons why I support this work, these statements, and the queer community. My hope is that we create a hate-free Douglas County.
1. Diversity in our people equals diversity in our economy.The call to diversify our economy has been heard for years. We are working to bring the Allied Health College to Roseburg. We want new investments from well-funded or large-scale companies from outside of Douglas County. More than those things combined, our existing employers desperately need our workforce to expand.
We need to have a reputation of being a place where everyone can feel safe, seen, and supported. When families, professionals, medical providers, and employers consider moving here, they actually ask “How is my partner/child/administrative staff going to fit in here?”
What do you want that answer to be?
Disputes over the Pride Proclamation, stories about bullies and threats at events like parades or festivals hurt our reputation.
We can fix that.
2. We continue to lose our young people.
“Our biggest export are our kids,” is a common complaint from many people.
“I will never move back,” is also a common refrain from our youth.
Have you ever asked yourself why? Our best and brightest young people leave Douglas County to complete a four-year education, and then choose whether they return.
Their experiences, and that of their friends and family, play a major role in their choice of where they want to live, raise their kids, and invest their talents.
Once they see what diversity and inclusion looks like elsewhere, many of those young people do not want to return. Often, the decision is made easier by a lack of jobs that pay a family wage, but safety, comfort, and acceptance all play a part in that decision process.
3. They are part of our community.No matter what your stance is politically, spiritually, or socially, it is impossible to argue that LGBT+ people do not exist in Douglas County. They are here. They have always been here. Just like you and me, they want to live authentically – to be who they truly are.
Sadly, discrimination and bullying are also part of our community. If you are black, brown, or queer you live with that reality daily.
No one should live in fear based on the color of their skin, who they love, or how they identify.
We can fix that, too.
4. They deserve to feel seen.Some people think Pride Proclamations, flags, and expressions of community like parades is ‘throwing it in the face’ of the rest of the community.
Every community has ways of proclaiming their presence and pride. Stickers on our cars, flags on our houses, t-shirts and other swag we wear all declare our connection to universities, professional sports teams, political parties, church communities, segments of the military, and other groups we belong to.
As a community within our community, our gay and trans neighbors deserve to be seen. Public statements like Pride Proclamations, and other public events should be recognized for what they are: efforts by members of the community — and their allies – to build community.
We can show them support by simply seeing them and recognizing them as the equals, colleagues, neighbors, and contributors they are.
5. People of faith can be allies.Since the City of Roseburg’s passage of the Pride Proclamation last June, I have had conversations with many people of faith who find themselves struggling with their response to our queer community, but want to show love toward them.
It may surprise you, but I usually left those conversations encouraged by the willingness of those who might not want to overtly support our gay and trans community, but also know that protesting in their faces, or publicly opposing them is not only wrong, it damages the reputation of people of faith – and of our community.
These upcoming events will draw considerable attention. Our response will send a message far beyond our borders. Let’s make that message one of acceptance and togetherness, not one of hate.
