When I moved to Cannon Beach, five years ago, it wasn’t just for the beauty of our North Coast. I was also drawn by Oregon’s reputation for bipartisanship and public-spirited, innovative government – the qualities which made possible legislation like the Oregon Beach Bill. In 2018 — when I decided to move — that sort of political culture seemed like a dream.

Cannon Beach resident Frederick ‘Rick’ Gray Jr. served as the secretary of the commonwealth of Virginia from 1978-1981.

(3) comments

mword
mword

Here's an interesting article about the author of the guest column, Rick Gray. He hopes to start a third party. The article is nice.

https://money.yahoo.com/gray-withdraws-state-house-campaign-073100326.html

Add Reply
mword
mword

I am a Dem living in rural Southern Oregon. All of my legislative reps and county elected officials are Republicans. I do not feel one bit disenfranchised. I can talk to and work with those elected officials, even if I disagree with them.

If I wanted to live in a more liberal area, i would move. i wouldn't try to move the state borders or change the one person/one vote electoral system.

I am not a bit surprised that people who don't like the fact that the majority of Oregon's population votes for Democrats would recommend that we organize our country more like Germany, especially Germany of the past.

If the GOP gave me candidates like Tom McCall or Mark Hatfield, i would have no problem voting for those Republicans. But instead you give us open supporters of Q-Anon like Jo Rae Perkins and Kim Thatcher.

The solution is not to change the one person/one vote system. It's for the GOP to get off the crazy train and to give us candidates who are not lunatics. The local GOP says America will be destroyed if Donald Trump is not elected Prez in 2024.

That is political extremism. It's wrong. I'm glad Portland voters can balance out that extremist and reactionary view.

Political divisiveness is not just an Oregon problem. It's nationwide, the flames are fanned by people who find a way to defend the January 6 insurrection. Their leader Donald Trump has called for the Constitution to be suspended. So it never surprises me when people who don't like Dems advocate getting rid of one person/one vote.

I can guarantee they would love it if Oregon became more like Germany -- circa 1933-45.

Add Reply
Momos
Momos

Non-affiliated voters (NAV's) outnumbered both Democrats and Republicans in 2022 according to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office. That trend will likely continue. Open the primaries to NAV's, and watch that number go up even faster. The voters are speaking, and party leaders are worried. Ranked choice voting is far better (and simpler) than this idea.

Add Reply

