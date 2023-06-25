When I moved to Cannon Beach, five years ago, it wasn’t just for the beauty of our North Coast. I was also drawn by Oregon’s reputation for bipartisanship and public-spirited, innovative government – the qualities which made possible legislation like the Oregon Beach Bill. In 2018 — when I decided to move — that sort of political culture seemed like a dream.
Well, as Rick Blaine said to Captain Renault, “I was misinformed.”
Today’s Oregon bears scant resemblance to the state that produced the likes of Tom McCall and Oswald West. Even without the Wallowa County recount, over half of our 36 counties have endorsed, in one way or another, “Greater Idaho.” Once again, Senate Republicans have walked out, paralyzing the legislature. Both phenomena could be blamed on rural Oregon Republicans, but from my experience, many folks on the North Coast also sense the real source of the problem.
Simply stated, we are badly governed because Oregon is entirely run by one city — a city that can’t run itself.
In recent decades, the growth of the Portland metropolitan area – fueled by the in-migration of people who know little about this vast, diverse state and its political traditions – has resulted in a power monopoly in which one party, based in one city, gives the law to everyone.
Yet the dominance of Portland is not — strictly speaking — a matter of numbers. It’s about leverage. Portland Democrats make up perhaps 30% of Oregon voters. But in statewide primaries, Portland voters choose the Democratic nominees, and those nominees invariably win in November. In both legislative houses, Portland Democrats dominate their party’s caucuses — thus choosing the presiding officers and committee chairs who control legislation.
The result? A majority of Oregonians — including Democrats from outside the Portland metro area — are disenfranchised. The resulting sense of impotence and voicelessness has become a problem which needs fixing.
But is this possible?
I think it is.
Around the world, many democracies elect their legislative bodies using parallel voting — a system I first encountered in 1980, while visiting West Germany. Germany’s system has since evolved, but what I witnessed then had an elegant simplicity which I’ll attempt briefly to explain. (Serious wonks can research the details on Wikipedia.)
In parallel voting, half of a legislative body’s members are elected from single-member districts — a process familiar to all Americans.
The novel feature in parallel voting is that the remaining legislators are elected from regions, using proportional representation. In each region, parties gain representation according to the percentage of votes they receive. All major parties are virtually assured of gaining some representation, as opposed to being shut out — the predictable result when legislators are elected from single-member, often gerrymandered, districts. Even minor parties have a shot at gaining a seat.
For purposes of illustration, imagine that Oregon’s House of Representatives was elected by parallel voting. Oregon would be divided into 30 single-member districts, with one Representative elected from each district — the familiar way. But the remaining 30 Representatives would be chosen from three equally populous regions. Let’s say one region contained Portland and its inner suburbs; the second region, the East and South; and the third region, most of the Coast, plus Eugene, Salem, and Portland’s western suburbs.
Each region would elect ten members, so parties — major and minor—– would nominate slates of up to ten candidates.
At election time, each voter would be entitled to cast not one, but two votes for state Representative. One vote would be cast for an individual candidate running to represent a district. Let’s call that Column A. The other vote — in Column B — would be for a party slate. In awarding regional seats, each slate would receive one seat for each 10% of the vote it received in that region. Leftover seats would go to the slates with the highest “remainder” vote. (Hard to explain briefly. Common sense in practice.)
The advantages of parallel voting?
For one thing, every region of the state would — almost certainly — elect at least a few members from the second-largest party in that region. Portland would elect two or three Republicans. The East and South would be represented by at least two Democrats. Which, if you think of it, means that nearly every voter in Oregon would be represented by someone he or she voted for.
A second advantage: In the House, both major party caucuses would include representatives from all regions of the state – creating an incentive for both parties to pay attention to regions they now ignore.
A final bonus: With only 10% of the vote needed to win a regional seat, third parties — and even some individuals — would begin to show up in Salem, breaking the two-party duopoly.
Now, this is, admittedly, a lot to absorb at one reading. Change is never easy. But Oregon — a state once nationally respected for political innovation — might find, in parallel voting, a way back to its finest traditions.
Here's an interesting article about the author of the guest column, Rick Gray. He hopes to start a third party. The article is nice.
https://money.yahoo.com/gray-withdraws-state-house-campaign-073100326.html
I am a Dem living in rural Southern Oregon. All of my legislative reps and county elected officials are Republicans. I do not feel one bit disenfranchised. I can talk to and work with those elected officials, even if I disagree with them.
If I wanted to live in a more liberal area, i would move. i wouldn't try to move the state borders or change the one person/one vote electoral system.
I am not a bit surprised that people who don't like the fact that the majority of Oregon's population votes for Democrats would recommend that we organize our country more like Germany, especially Germany of the past.
If the GOP gave me candidates like Tom McCall or Mark Hatfield, i would have no problem voting for those Republicans. But instead you give us open supporters of Q-Anon like Jo Rae Perkins and Kim Thatcher.
The solution is not to change the one person/one vote system. It's for the GOP to get off the crazy train and to give us candidates who are not lunatics. The local GOP says America will be destroyed if Donald Trump is not elected Prez in 2024.
That is political extremism. It's wrong. I'm glad Portland voters can balance out that extremist and reactionary view.
Political divisiveness is not just an Oregon problem. It's nationwide, the flames are fanned by people who find a way to defend the January 6 insurrection. Their leader Donald Trump has called for the Constitution to be suspended. So it never surprises me when people who don't like Dems advocate getting rid of one person/one vote.
I can guarantee they would love it if Oregon became more like Germany -- circa 1933-45.
Non-affiliated voters (NAV's) outnumbered both Democrats and Republicans in 2022 according to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office. That trend will likely continue. Open the primaries to NAV's, and watch that number go up even faster. The voters are speaking, and party leaders are worried. Ranked choice voting is far better (and simpler) than this idea.
