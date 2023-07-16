EDITOR’S NOTE: The News-Review has extended an invitation to both major parties to submit monthly columns. This is a column from the Republican Party.

(4) comments

D Steel
D Steel

Compare the Democrat’s and the Republican’s platforms here:

Republican; https://oregon.gop/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/ORP_2021_Platform_As_Amended_with_Cover_2021-10-02.pdf

Democra;https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vS5aQyZSBkwUScaIPggShjG31G5MeG2BNMQhgpjZRdgMX7oxkf8aLZiq4Oou_mytQ0TdRtemhh3xJhw/pub?emci=1b6565ca-ab21-ee11-a9bb-00224832eb73&emdi=de95c863-bc21-ee11-a9bb-00224832eb73&ceid=1764617

Add Reply
S
S

Although I am not a member of a particular political party, I am compelled to respond to the GOP Committee’s guest column, And the Democrats say nothing. Hopefully, they do not respond to such stupidity.

And, interestingly, “the committee,” submitting the column has not attached their names to the document so it’s impossible to know who exactly is this stupid. Though several names of local elected officials come to mind.

Frankly, I’d not want my name attached to a public document that says we have fully endorsed Donald J. Trump as our Republican nominee for President in 2024 even though he has been impeached twice as a former President, now has 37 indictments against him, with more coming, likely criminal with respect to the traitorous events of January 6th, and he's made insidious claims the 2020 election was stolen from him with no evidence whatsoever, he’s been convicted of sexual abuse, cheated on every woman he’s been married to, made disgusting sexual remarks about his own daughter, stolen classified documents compromising our national security, and has no concept of the truth and his list of egregious acts goes on and on and on.

Good gawd almighty . . . why would anyone, Democrat, or otherwise want to engage in any kind of debate with such blatant idiocy.

The accusations and descriptions offered in this guest column are nothing more than unsubstantiated, asinine opinion. Not a fact in it, not a shred of truth, just the opinion of the “unnamed committee.”

My question to the Republican Party in Douglas County is: Are you seriously as stupid as your Guest Column suggests?

Add Reply
mword
mword

Hello there. I am a democrat. I don't answer your questions directly because you have unanimously endorsed Donald Trump for president and said that if he is not elected in 2024 that America will be destroyed. I read that as a threat, considering what happened on Jan. 6.

Various people in the comment section have asked you to explain exactly what you mean when you say America will be destroyed if Trump is not elected and you have never answered. Not a word of explanation.

Seeing that private citizens own more than 394 million guns and just 3% of American adults own a collective 133 million firearms and you guys are the ones who want no gun control whatsoever, well ... I worry that you're planning an armed overthrow of the government if your man is rejected by the majority of voters again.

That's why I consider it a threat when you say America will be destroyed if your man is not elected. You have the firepower to start a war.

If you want a civil conversation, you might start by explaining what you meant when you said America would be destroyed if Trump was not elected. That terrifying statement hangs over every one of your PR committee pieces. So far, you've ignored requests for more info. Instead, you play all hurt because Dems refuse to be interrogated by you.

What did you mean when you said America would be destroyed?

Add Reply
mword
mword

P.S. A pro-gun blog also stated that private gun owners in America also have 12 trillion rounds of ammo stockpiled. Please don't try to say that's for deer hunting.

Add Reply

