EDITOR’S NOTE: The News-Review has extended an invitation to both major parties to submit monthly columns. This is a column from the Republican Party.
Ideally, when members of one political party respond to the members of an opposing political party, the result will be a spirited debate that accentuates differences in perspectives as well as policies. This was the anticipation when the Douglas County GOP accepted The News-Review’s invitation to participate in a “back and forth” conversation with our political counterparts, and this continues to be our desire. We have thus far ended every one of our previous submissions with a straightforward question, none of which have been answered. Perhaps the Douglas County Democrats have been taking lessons from Karine Jean-Pierre. Regardless of this, we remain committed to honestly answering any questions that the Dems have for us.
The writer of the recent Democrat guest column “Democratic Party’s individuals are its strength” stated the following: “Our local party is also a great example of why I am a Democrat. We have heated discussions, we disagree, debate, and try to respect each other’s opinions… We don’t expect each other to vote in lock step or think the same…”
While these things may be true in your “local party,” they are certainly not true on the state or national level. In fact the exact opposite is true, and a simple review of Senate and House votes will clearly show that dissent within the Democratic Party is simply not tolerated. Indeed, “lock step” is the perfect description of what party-leaders demand from today’s Democrat legislators, in both Salem and Washington, D.C. So, unless you’re talking about pronouns, individuality is not the Democratic Party’s strong-suit.
Early in the article, the author declares that “the Democrat Party is just that… a political party. It is not a religion or a cult or an ‘everyone thinks the same or else’ group.”
Seriously? If that is true, why are more Democrats not criticizing the most corrupt administration that our country has ever seen? The evidence is mounting, despite a comprehensive cover-up that makes “Watergate” look like a walk in the park. Yes, the laptop is Hunter’s. Yes, the proof that the Biden crime family has received millions of dollars in bribes from China and other countries is irrefutable. Yes, the Biden regime has weaponized the FBI and the DOJ in its attempt to eliminate its primary political opponent. Yes, we are currently experiencing a two-tiered system of justice that would be laughable to deny. Yes, America, under the Biden Administration, is starting to take on the appearance of a “banana republic” while Democrats say nothing.
Recently, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security acknowledged that over 85,000 children who entered our country through Biden’s wide-open southern border have disappeared. There are simply no records to determine their identities, nor the identities of those who have them. Their whereabouts are unknown, and they are now missing children in a country that is currently the world’s number-one consumer of child pornography and child sex-trafficking… and most Democrats say nothing. What kind of President would allow this to happen? How can anyone ignore these things? The Douglas County GOP strongly urges everyone to watch “The Sound of Freedom,” and seriously consider the implications of Joe Biden’s policies.
Biden recently declared his bid for a second term, and he actually appears to be campaigning this time around. His latest claim to fame is that our economy is the best it has ever been, calling this phenomenon “Bidenomics.” Biden’s braggadocio flies in the face of the fact that credit card debt in our country is greater than it has ever been, with the number of new bankruptcies filed surpassing anything previously seen… and still, the Democrats say nothing!
The truth is, Joe Biden is the biggest liar and most corrupt President that our once-great nation has ever seen, and anyone who supports him and/or the puppet-masters who control him should be ashamed.
As we have stated, the Douglas County GOP has fully endorsed Donald J. Trump as our Republican nominee for President in 2024.
So, our question to the Democratic Party in Douglas County is: “Do you fully endorse Joe Biden? And if so, why?”
Compare the Democrat’s and the Republican’s platforms here:
Republican; https://oregon.gop/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/ORP_2021_Platform_As_Amended_with_Cover_2021-10-02.pdf
Democra;https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vS5aQyZSBkwUScaIPggShjG31G5MeG2BNMQhgpjZRdgMX7oxkf8aLZiq4Oou_mytQ0TdRtemhh3xJhw/pub?emci=1b6565ca-ab21-ee11-a9bb-00224832eb73&emdi=de95c863-bc21-ee11-a9bb-00224832eb73&ceid=1764617
Although I am not a member of a particular political party, I am compelled to respond to the GOP Committee’s guest column, And the Democrats say nothing. Hopefully, they do not respond to such stupidity.
And, interestingly, “the committee,” submitting the column has not attached their names to the document so it’s impossible to know who exactly is this stupid. Though several names of local elected officials come to mind.
Frankly, I’d not want my name attached to a public document that says we have fully endorsed Donald J. Trump as our Republican nominee for President in 2024 even though he has been impeached twice as a former President, now has 37 indictments against him, with more coming, likely criminal with respect to the traitorous events of January 6th, and he's made insidious claims the 2020 election was stolen from him with no evidence whatsoever, he’s been convicted of sexual abuse, cheated on every woman he’s been married to, made disgusting sexual remarks about his own daughter, stolen classified documents compromising our national security, and has no concept of the truth and his list of egregious acts goes on and on and on.
Good gawd almighty . . . why would anyone, Democrat, or otherwise want to engage in any kind of debate with such blatant idiocy.
The accusations and descriptions offered in this guest column are nothing more than unsubstantiated, asinine opinion. Not a fact in it, not a shred of truth, just the opinion of the “unnamed committee.”
My question to the Republican Party in Douglas County is: Are you seriously as stupid as your Guest Column suggests?
Hello there. I am a democrat. I don't answer your questions directly because you have unanimously endorsed Donald Trump for president and said that if he is not elected in 2024 that America will be destroyed. I read that as a threat, considering what happened on Jan. 6.
Various people in the comment section have asked you to explain exactly what you mean when you say America will be destroyed if Trump is not elected and you have never answered. Not a word of explanation.
Seeing that private citizens own more than 394 million guns and just 3% of American adults own a collective 133 million firearms and you guys are the ones who want no gun control whatsoever, well ... I worry that you're planning an armed overthrow of the government if your man is rejected by the majority of voters again.
That's why I consider it a threat when you say America will be destroyed if your man is not elected. You have the firepower to start a war.
If you want a civil conversation, you might start by explaining what you meant when you said America would be destroyed if Trump was not elected. That terrifying statement hangs over every one of your PR committee pieces. So far, you've ignored requests for more info. Instead, you play all hurt because Dems refuse to be interrogated by you.
What did you mean when you said America would be destroyed?
P.S. A pro-gun blog also stated that private gun owners in America also have 12 trillion rounds of ammo stockpiled. Please don't try to say that's for deer hunting.
