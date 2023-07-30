EDITOR’S NOTE: The News-Review has extended an invitation to both major parties to submit monthly columns. This is a column from the Democratic Party.

Carla Van der Vorst is the current chair of the Democratic Party of Douglas County. She moved here from Colorado a few years back and has a professional background in finance and accounting in High Tech. Carla is a US Navy Veteran who served our country in Washington D.C. as well as aboard the USS Cape Cod.

(7) comments

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Thank you, Carla, for your deeply personal and moving opinion piece.

I, too, visited Dachau. It was in about 1957, when I was about 11 years old, and my dad was stationed in Füssen, Germany. Dad had been one of the American soldiers who liberated Dachau in 1945. Memories of the war tortured Dad in his final years. He was in his late 80s before he ever said much about those war years.

For me, even at age 11, Dachau was haunting. I cannot imagine how horrible it was for my father to experience it--sights and smells--in 1945, filled with skeletal human beings, and stacked decomposing human remains, and for him to see it a dozen years later--cleaned up but echoing the horrors still.

We had German relatives whom we loved, and visited with many times in Germany (1956-60, and then a few times over the decades); I still have difficulty wrapping my mind around how these lovely people supported Hitler. I mean, I can understand Onkel Michael marching to the Eastern Front to fight the Soviets; I can understand Tante Lisa serving as an anti-aircraft gunner, shooting down American planes.

But supporting Hitler and fascism itself? How did that happen?

Part of it started with intolerance of some people, some ideas. And book banning.

The personal is political.

The political becomes personal when they come for your books and your bodies. When they counsel civil war.

The slippery slope is steep.

All of us need to take action against intolerance and creeping authoritarianism.

Book banning is one small step against humanity, and one giant leap for fascism. Fight back against it.

Babysoft
Babysoft

[thumbup]

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

You seem to be fine with banning Dr Seuss though.

Babysoft
Babysoft

The estate of Dr. Seuss has withdrawn some of the publications due to illustrations that are now deemed biased against the heritage of those characters. No one has banned Dr. Seuss. There’s a big difference.

dst
dst

No one banned Dr Seuss. It was pulled of the market by the publisher. That was a free market decision by a corporation.

Marilyn
Marilyn

Very thoughtful and intelligent. Thank you.

mword
mword

Well said, Carla. [thumbup]

