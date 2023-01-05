As a citizen who has publicly advocated the legalization of cannabis, I feel an obligation to reply to the editorial of Dec. 18: How should Oregon respond to all the illegal pot grows? There is no doubt legalization in Oregon has been a complete disaster for everyone not working at one of the state agencies responsible for this mess.
The aggressive law enforcement proposed is only a bandage on the wound and will never be the solution that we need. The issues are complicated but the problem is simple; it is too hard to be legal and too easy to break the law.
From the start, the state handled legalization poorly. Measure 91 specified that for the first two years, no out-of-state growers or investors would be allowed in Oregon. This would give the state and growers time to sort things out. When the legislative committee set up to implement the new Measure 91 rules tossed that provision out the window, the stampede was on. If domestic growers who worked to pass this bill had any idea how badly the state would put it into practice, it would have been rejected two to one.
There are three state agencies, each handing out licenses to grow cannabis.
The big grows usually get a permit from the State Department of Agriculture to grow hemp for fiber. Cannabis for hemp is completely different from cannabis with THC but who can tell the difference?
The State Health Department gives licenses to patients for up to six plants and then a permit to their grower. These cards are expensive hologram jobs that are all different and change every year. They are all about the patient and not the source of their medicine.
Recreational pot is handled by a monstrosity called the Oregon State Liquor and cannabis Control Commission. This bureaucracy has ballooned in numbers and has made the legal cannabis industry an expensive, bewildering, complicated mess. They change the rules without a second thought and demand complex technical reports that mean little or nothing. Their sudden rule changes have put a number of legitimate enterprises out of business.
These agencies regulate the use but are blind to the production. No one has any idea of how much cannabis is actually needed or being grown, furthermore, they have no idea of how the market for cannabis products actually works.
The organized crime grows in Southern Oregon and Northern California have collapsed the price of marijuana nationwide. Local pot growers used to put $20 to $30 million in cash into Douglas County’s economy every spring but these cartel grows take money out of state. It is no longer possible for local small-time growers to make any money; most of them have scaled back production to personal use and gifts to friends.
In addition to the awful conditions and ecological damage these big criminal operations deliver, there are other downsides rarely mentioned. Instead of the high-quality organic sun-grown marijuana for which this area was famous, the criminal grows use chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Contamination is rife. This is a product being consumed by the public and should have quality standards but these big criminal grows could not care less. Another point is that while marijuana is not addictive like heroin it is easy to build up a tolerance where people need to smoke more and more to get high. Cheap weed makes it easier to build tolerances and encourages abuse.
What activist growers have proposed for many years is that there be one unified state agency to handle all cannabis-related issues; like the Board of Forestry has growers on the board. Let individual citizens get a license like realtors and barbers and then sell them the right to grow a certain number of plants each year. Pay a fee per plant, shared with the county and let these licensed cannabis growers sell to whoever they want. Let them pay additional taxes as farm income. Anyone who does not have a license and a clean record is running against the law and when caught should lose things. Think of what the craft brewing industry has done in Oregon. Quality cannabis grown in the sun could be similar. The state should trust local growers who want to obey the law.
If law enforcement really, truly wants to go after the big cartel and organized crime marijuana grows they should chase the money to the top. These big operations are not cheap but the big money never seems to lose their property or face justice. When the big players start losing things, the big grows will stop. Right now, it is too hard to be legal and too easy to break the law.
