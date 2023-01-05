As a citizen who has publicly advocated the legalization of cannabis, I feel an obligation to reply to the editorial of Dec. 18: How should Oregon respond to all the illegal pot grows? There is no doubt legalization in Oregon has been a complete disaster for everyone not working at one of the state agencies responsible for this mess.

Richard Chasm is a Douglas County resident with an interest in environmental issues and advocacy. During Measure 91’s statewide passage, he was a member of the Umpqua Cannabis Association.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.