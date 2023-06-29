I sent an email addressed to park’s committee on June 2 requesting a temporary close to the duck pond until wildlife and its habitat has had time to recover from human overuse and asked for it to be submitted as audience participation during their upcoming meeting.

Ashley Hicks is Roseburg born and raised, a former Roseburg city councilor, small business owner, property owners, river cleanup organizer and volunteer, an advocate for cleaner community.

melrosereader
melrosereader

Sorry to say that Oregon law allows entities to charge for the actual cost, including staff time, for retrieving public records. This issue came up in the state legislature a few years ago (I know because I testified in Salem about the issue). Unfortunately the law that allows cities and other public to charge actual costs remains in place.

In short, this is not only a City of Roseburg issue; it is an issue throughout the state.

That said, the reason for the law is because some people somewhere abused the public records law and kept requesting an unreasonable number of public records.

Filling those requests on a timeline directed by the statute forced public employees to prioritize filling public record requests over other (more) important issues.

The solution to the problem is with the State legislature and not with the City of Roseburg

