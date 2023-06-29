I sent an email addressed to park’s committee on June 2 requesting a temporary close to the duck pond until wildlife and its habitat has had time to recover from human overuse and asked for it to be submitted as audience participation during their upcoming meeting.
When I reviewed the meeting, my letter wasn’t included, and I called the city to find out why. I was told by the city public works director that she and the parks department director kept my letter between themselves choosing not to share it with the commission. I sent my email after that addressed to city council on June 7 and asked for the mayor to read it into the record. I was notified by email refusing to read my submission notifying me I could read it myself at the next meeting or appear via zoom. I reported my verbal complaints to the state wildlife agency who shared she would reach out to Oregon Fish and Wildlife department after our conversation.
Then I made a public record request to the city of Roseburg on June 15 asking to review their wetland mitigation agreement between the state of Oregon and the city of Roseburg concerning the management and duties to the duck pond and wildlife refuge. I learnt during my call with the state official that the duck pond wetland property was exchanged or swapped for the property that Sherm’s and Walmart was built on — there are requirements in that agreement on how this duck pond wetland habitat is to be kept and managed for conservation, protection to endangered western pond turtle and migratory bird habitat, and for future educational purposes.
It’s been over a week since the city recorder confirmed receiving my request and today the city recorder replied to my request by email saying it will take staff over six hours to share the requested agreement with me and that is after I pay their asking price of $288.00 for a copy of the agreement.
My intention was stated in the public records request. I hope to read that the city is complying to their duties as agreed on in their wetland mitigation agreement.
However, currently, I believe the city doesn’t want to share the agreement and is actively attempting to dissuade my records request by price gouging the public record request fee.
Something feels off. Not that I’m surprised but again disappointed in the lack of transparency and delivery on completing my public record request in a timely and realistic manner. Today, I sent a public record request to the state to cross reference their records with the city of Roseburg.
I wonder if that’s because the city attorney and manager seen something in their wetland agreement the city wants me to pay nearly $300.00 to review maybe chance they can keep the agreement, and their responsibilities to the health and care of the Roseburg duck pond hidden from the citizens of Roseburg.
Since receiving the price for the records, I made a complaint to the Department of Justice for Price Gouging the sale of public records. Why would an agreement in writing take six hours to provide? Beside the paper and ink why would it cost $288.90?
Ashley Hicks is Roseburg born and raised, a former Roseburg city councilor, small business owner, property owners, river cleanup organizer and volunteer, an advocate for cleaner community.
Sorry to say that Oregon law allows entities to charge for the actual cost, including staff time, for retrieving public records. This issue came up in the state legislature a few years ago (I know because I testified in Salem about the issue). Unfortunately the law that allows cities and other public to charge actual costs remains in place.
In short, this is not only a City of Roseburg issue; it is an issue throughout the state.
That said, the reason for the law is because some people somewhere abused the public records law and kept requesting an unreasonable number of public records.
Filling those requests on a timeline directed by the statute forced public employees to prioritize filling public record requests over other (more) important issues.
The solution to the problem is with the State legislature and not with the City of Roseburg
