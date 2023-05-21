On May 6, the nonprofit organizations on the Jerry Bruce Community Campus (JBCC) came together to host Hope Springs Eternal, a first-time family event that included several fun activities, performances and even a visit from one of Wildlife Safari’s cheetah ambassadors.
More than 1,000 children and adults attended to enjoy the fun, participate in an amazing raffle, and learn more about the five organization that call JBCC home.
The non-profit organizations situated on JBCC include FISH Food Pantry, UHI (formerly Umpqua Homes), UCAN, Aviva Health and my organization, Family Development Center.
While community members may know one or two of these organizations individually, many don’t realize they all share a single campus and provide complementary services to people across Douglas County.
From childcare to support for our neighbors with developmental and intellectual disabilities to addressing food insecurity and so much more, the campus is rich with resources to address a variety of needs that are over-represented in Douglas County.
At the JBCC, there is no wrong door. While someone may first seek assistance at one organization, if other needs are identified that can be addressed by another campus partner, a warm handoff occurs, ensuring no one falls through the cracks.
Thanks to the generosity of our community and sponsors, this year’s event raised more than $11,000 for Family Development Center to support the work it does to nurture resilient children, strengthen parents and preserve families.
Funds raised at next year’s event will be directed to UHI, and every year thereafter a different campus partner will be selected as the beneficiary.
We deeply appreciate the support of our community, which made this first-time event a huge success. We look forward to welcoming our neighbors back next year for our Second Annual Hope Springs Eternal.
Marsha LaVerne is the executive director of Family Development Center, one of five nonprofit organizations located on the Jerry Bruce Community Campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.