The nonprofit organizations on the Jerry Bruce Community Campus came together to host Hope Springs Eternal on May 6.

 Photo courtesy of Marsha LaVerne

On May 6, the nonprofit organizations on the Jerry Bruce Community Campus (JBCC) came together to host Hope Springs Eternal, a first-time family event that included several fun activities, performances and even a visit from one of Wildlife Safari’s cheetah ambassadors.

Marsha LaVerne is the executive director of Family Development Center, one of five nonprofit organizations located on the Jerry Bruce Community Campus.

