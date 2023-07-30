In 2016 the Association of O&C Counties filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management challenging its Resource Management Plans (RMPs) for the O&C lands in Western Oregon. The Bureau’s RMPs clearly violated the statutory mandate of the 1937 O&C Act by withdrawing over 80% of the land base from long term timber production. The O&C Act ended the practice of over harvesting the Federal Forest lands by mandating that “all land classified as timberland shall be managed under the principle of sustained yield.”

Doug Robertson is the executive director of the Association of Oregon & California Counties.

(1) comment

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

Good letter. You got to love the current management plan for federal forest and rangelands to, as they said, preserve the forests for future generations. Yes, I am sure that future generations will just love ❤️ the millions of acres of Snags and Ashes that the federal forest managers are leaving in their wake.

