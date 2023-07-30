In 2016 the Association of O&C Counties filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management challenging its Resource Management Plans (RMPs) for the O&C lands in Western Oregon. The Bureau’s RMPs clearly violated the statutory mandate of the 1937 O&C Act by withdrawing over 80% of the land base from long term timber production. The O&C Act ended the practice of over harvesting the Federal Forest lands by mandating that “all land classified as timberland shall be managed under the principle of sustained yield.”
Sustained yield management requires that the harvest of timber not exceed the annual growth rate of the forest, thereby providing the resource for perpetuity.
In 2019 Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled in favor of the Association of O&C Counties and directed the BLM to create a new set of RMPs consistent with the mandates in the O&C Act. In 2021 the government subsequently appealed Judge Leon’s opinion. On July 19, the Circuit Court for the District of Columbia granted the governments appeal, thereby overruling Judge Leon’s 2019 opinion. In anticipation of this decision by the three member Appeals Court panel, which while disappointing was not a surprise, the Association of O&C Counties has engaged appellate counsel with extensive experience before the United States Supreme Court to develop a strategy that will assure that Judge Leon’s initial and correct ruling in our favor is upheld. The Association of O&C Counties is committed to a final decision by the Supreme Court on this issue and is confident it will confirm what Congress clearly intended by passing the O&C Act, that all lands classified as timber lands shall be managed for permanent forest production under the principle of sustained yield.
The 1937 O&C Act, also referred to as the Sustained Yield Management Act, was the first environmental legislation passed by Congress regarding the management of the Federal Forest lands. Not only has management under the O&C Act provided economic benefits and support for the Counties and Communities, but in addition has also provided a wide range of recreational activities for the public including access to a network of maintained campgrounds, hiking trails, boat ramps and other facilities. Prior to the 2016 Resource Management Plan, Sustained Yield management also provided active measures to increase fire resiliency by working closely with fire protective organizations, maintaining access for quick fire fighting response, and engaging in active post fire management.
In 1937 there was 50 billion board feet of timber on the O&C land base. In the interim between 1937 and today 50 billion board feet of timber has been harvested. Today, after 86 years of management under the O&C Act there is in excess of 73 billion board feet of timber on the O&C land base, over 50% of which is classified as mature and old growth. Sustained yield management works.
Doug Robertson is the executive director of the Association of Oregon & California Counties.
(1) comment
Good letter. You got to love the current management plan for federal forest and rangelands to, as they said, preserve the forests for future generations. Yes, I am sure that future generations will just love ❤️ the millions of acres of Snags and Ashes that the federal forest managers are leaving in their wake.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.