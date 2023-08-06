At Roseburg school district, while students are on summer break, we are busy securing school entrances, installing seismic upgrades and constructing a new softball field at Roseburg High School.
Many of you may be wondering, “Where did the district get the money for these projects?” Others have looked back at the proposed bond levy and thought, “I knew they had plenty of money.”
In what follows, I hope to offer a transparent explanation of school funding. I’ll explain how funds for these summer projects came from grants, COVID relief funds, and judicious savings.
It’s important to have a general understanding of how school funding works in Oregon. Districts receive most of their funding from the State School Fund (state general fund dollars, lottery dollars and marijuana taxes) to pay for the daily operational costs associated with teaching and supporting students.
The State School Fund pays for things like staff salaries, curriculum and other costs associated with daily operations. Yes, those daily operational costs include building upkeep and repairs, but the district receives no funds for the mounting costs of deferred maintenance.
We manage — by careful planning — to set aside $1 million to $2 million each year for major maintenance projects that arise. Although we’d much rather spend those dollars in the classroom, we strive to responsibly dedicate funding necessary to keep our buildings running. The problem is, because our buildings average 75 years old, that maintenance funding will never cover the cost of new schools or major infrastructure updates.
District-wide air quality improvements, wide-scale roofing updates, and plumbing and electrical system overhauls alone would cost an estimated $41 million. That’s over 35% of last year’s entire operating budget. The district has no way to pay for deferred maintenance.
That’s why school districts in Oregon rely on community support through bonds for new schools and major construction projects. While challenging for smaller, rural communities like ours, it remains the current system in place and the majority of districts in Oregon work within it.
Until we can figure out how to solve these long-term challenges as a community, we’re working creatively to address our most urgent facility needs.
School security entrancesWhen the pandemic hit, the federal government started providing temporary funding to schools to help pay for distance learning, disease mitigation and unfinished learning. Our district has committed approximately $2 million of this funding (known as ESSER grants) for the construction of secure entrances at all of our schools. This funding expires in September 2024. While we are allowed to spend certain portions on facilities updates like these secure entrances, most of it has gone to direct support for our students. You can learn more about how we’ve used this funding on our School Budgets Explained website, under FAQs, at //bit.ly/457GO8s.
Seismic updatesThe state runs a Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program that helps pay for the seismic rehabilitation of critical public buildings, particularly public schools and emergency services facilities. This funding, limited to $2.5 million per project, can only be used on existing buildings and cannot be used to build new facilities.
Since the mid-2000s, our district has applied for and received over $17 million in grant funding to update buildings throughout our schools so that they meet life safety and/or immediate occupancy standards in the event of an earthquake. Construction is currently underway at Joseph Lane Middle School to increase safety in the combined gym/cafeteria facility.
Softball fieldTitle IX is a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs, athletics and extracurricular activities. When our community generously funded artificial turf at Bill Gray Legion Stadium, used by the RHS baseball team, it created what was considered an unfair advantage for our boys team. That’s because our girls softball team continues to play and practice on the non-turfed softball field at Stewart Park.
When a complaint was filed with the Oregon Department of Education a couple years ago regarding this inequity, we had limited options and a limited time period for making this important fix. Thanks to careful planning in our Business Operations Department, our district maintains an ending fund balance each year to pay for large, unexpected costs — sort of like an emergency savings account. The new softball field will be largely funded through last year’s and this year’s ending fund balance to complete the project by the legally required deadline of Spring 2024. Everything else aside, this is an amazing win for our softball players.
School funding is complicated, and I most likely haven’t answered all of your questions in this brief guest column. If you are interested in more information, you’ll find a form on our School Budgets Explained website where you can share your questions. We will happily reply.
(2) comments
5 points.
1. Now that boys can be girls and girls can be boys just by saying so, doesn't that make title 9 a mute point?
2. It's time to uncomplicate school funding. When it's complicated it makes it easier for the state school fund managers to bamboozle the districts on resources.
3. It's past, way past, time for a thorough and HONEST audit of the state school board and funding system.
Huge bbfan,
Five points?
I see only three. Maybe the other two are "mute"?
(Please note that the word you intended was "moot" rather than "mute". Duh.)
