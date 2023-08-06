230804-nrr-jolane-1.jpg (copy)

Construction continues on the multipurpose building Wednesday at Jo Lane Middle School. The seismic rehabilitation is paid for by a grant.

 Will Geschke/The News-Review

At Roseburg school district, while students are on summer break, we are busy securing school entrances, installing seismic upgrades and constructing a new softball field at Roseburg High School.

Jared Cordon is superintendent of Roseburg School District.

(2) comments

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

5 points.

1. Now that boys can be girls and girls can be boys just by saying so, doesn't that make title 9 a mute point?

2. It's time to uncomplicate school funding. When it's complicated it makes it easier for the state school fund managers to bamboozle the districts on resources.

3. It's past, way past, time for a thorough and HONEST audit of the state school board and funding system.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Huge bbfan,

Five points?

I see only three. Maybe the other two are "mute"?

(Please note that the word you intended was "moot" rather than "mute". Duh.)

