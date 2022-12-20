Guest Column: Don't Fret ROBERTO JARAMILLO Dec 20, 2022 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Roberto Jaramillo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A week away from Christmas day,they wait for their pay.Can they afford the beautiful doll?Or a toy for the rest of them all.Mother works long hours to make it clear.If she misses one day, there might be no cheer.Her children look about with sadness and envy,that mom could not buy shoes that are trendy.A child sits lonely, waiting to eat,another crying, another asleep.Unaware that the bread they will share,was the last on the table from one who did care.A grandma waits by the phone, praying for a call,but nothing, no card, no peep from them all.She weeps, knowing that she’s done nothing wrong,but why do they stay away as if they don’t belong?A shopper said today, I can help them, I know.I got a small toy, a rice bag, and a card will show.I give what I can to bring some peace.To lessen the strain that joy may increase. I called my grandpa today to see how he’s doing.He said he was sleeping, his mind just reviewing.Did he feel so dreaded this season?As I told him I loved him, it made all the reason.So never underestimate imperfect love.It comes without cost; it comes from above.God gives us a hand, so we extend it too.Not because we’re great, that would construe.It’s because we belong, as sister and brother,that they need me; I soon must discover.With little, I share, with little regret,I give to them, so they no longer fret.The mom who works hard to keep the family afloat,the grandma who waits for a brand-new coat.The child who cries waiting for a toy,now in me, their hope can restore.So if you think you can’t make a difference,offer yourself with kindness and deliverance.Smile and celebrate on Christmas daythat hope and peace will come and stay. Writer, spiritual writer, Masters of Divinity. React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christmas Day Commerce Worship Work Food Mom Deliverance Rice Toy Grandpa Bag Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment bklsweets Dec 20, 2022 11:26pm Thank you for your poem. Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Most Popular Roseburg's youngest registered business owner, 7, sells lemonade Why being intentional is the most important thing you’ll ever do Senator Dallas Heard retires from the Oregon Legislature Constituents say Dallas Heard's voice and presence will be missed following resignation Death Notices for December 15, 2022 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg boys sink a dozen 3-pointers in 83-43 win over Eagle Point Tuesday's Scores Calgary 7, San Jose 3 Calgary 7, San Jose 3 Utah Valley holds off late Oregon comeback to win 77-72
Thank you for your poem.
