We enjoyed our counterparts’ guest column that described their fair-booth experience at last month’s Douglas County Fair. The Republican Party also had a booth at the fair, as many of you probably already know because many of you probably spent time in front of our booth, buying our Trump merchandise, buying raffle tickets for an AR-15, signing our four petitions, and yes, spinning our wheel-of-fortune, and winning free stuff (who doesn’t like free stuff?!). We can honestly say the adults were totally into the whole experience, and so were kids. And so were we. It takes a level of devotion to man a booth for four or five hours at a time in order to support a cause that you believe in, but all the residents of Douglas County who spent time hanging out at our booth made it all worth-while. Thank-you, we had a blast!
Here are some numbers for you:
We took in about $1,300 cash for Trump-merchandise, almost $1,500 cash for AR-15 raffle tickets and close to $800 in credit card sales for the two. Again, Thank you Douglas County and yes, this is Trump country!
We also experienced lines of patriots who wanted to sign our petitions. It was truly incredible.
People were really excited about supporting a statewide ballot initiative for Constitutional Carry. A number of states have recently passed similar laws, and the people of Douglas County want this to happen right here in Oregon. We gathered over 400 signatures in support of allowing gun owners in Oregon to pack iron openly nearly wherever they go, and we Republicans would like to remind everyone that, generally speaking, the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.
We also gathered more than 400 signatures in support of a ballot initiative in Douglas County that makes a provision for hand counting ballots in all of our elections. Other counties throughout the nation are currently doing this and we can too. People do not trust our local elections as they are currently being conducted, especially concerning the computerized vote-tallying machines that we are currently using in our county.
In fact, this distrust is so great that almost 100 county residents signed our third petition that recorded the names of Douglas County citizens who were willing to physically participate in hand counting if we are able to initiate this process. Thank you so much for your devotion to free and fair elections.
Our fourth petition requested a reassessment of recent redistricting ordinances that have resulted in unnecessary and unbalanced complications. It too was overwhelmingly supported.
Well, that’s about all the “fair data” that we have for you, but we would like to share an even more significant aspect of our fair-booth experience with you, if we may.
We, the booth workers, had the wonderful opportunity to have political conversations with our fellow Oregonians. This was a great opportunity for us to feel the pulse of the voters (albeit mostly Republicans), and here is what we learned.
In general, Douglas County Republicans:
Do not trust our elections and are often disenfranchised in regard to voting.
Fully support Donald Trump in 2024 and believe that the indictments are purely election interference.
Do not trust Republican Party leadership.
Are completely exasperated with the last legislative session in Oregon.
Believe that the Democratic Party has moved to the left beyond repair.
Believe that President Biden is completely incompetent, and that he is not in control of anything.
Are suffering economically in all areas, especially gas and grocery prices.
Again, we readily admit that our perceptions are biased, and so are our opinions. The same holds true for all of the fair-goers that we enjoyed this year, some of whom disagreed with us vehemently, but we enjoyed the conversations nevertheless. We all have the right to an opinion and in case anyone has forgotten, it’s called The First Amendment. Those of us who worked the booth realized that we were engaging in an environment called the public square, and we respected that.
Our Public Relations Committee was under the same impression: fair is fair!
The Douglas County Republican Public Relations submissions are written by multiple voices and chosen through committee. For that reason, the articles are submitted as written by the committee, and not an individual. We believe the Democrats, too, can appreciate a community approach. If you would like to learn more about the members of the Douglas County Republican Central Committee, we encourage you to contact your County Clerk. Any Republican looking to join the committee should contact info@douglascounty.gop.
(1) comment
Thank you for publishing this. It fulfilled my maximum daily allowance of grievance, distrust, and preparation for violence.
But if other readers need more:
https://douglascounty.gop/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/2023_August_NR-Submission.pdf
https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1702866508693618997?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1703082621247295780%7Ctwgr%5Edaca71763b2403668c375bfd40e29d6169b1ddcd%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailykos.com%2Fstories%2F2023%2F9%2F17%2F2193761%2F-Eat-Pray-Stan-another-ageist-event-where-Previous-Guy-blathered-nonsense
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.