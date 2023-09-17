We enjoyed our counterparts’ guest column that described their fair-booth experience at last month’s Douglas County Fair. The Republican Party also had a booth at the fair, as many of you probably already know because many of you probably spent time in front of our booth, buying our Trump merchandise, buying raffle tickets for an AR-15, signing our four petitions, and yes, spinning our wheel-of-fortune, and winning free stuff (who doesn’t like free stuff?!). We can honestly say the adults were totally into the whole experience, and so were kids. And so were we. It takes a level of devotion to man a booth for four or five hours at a time in order to support a cause that you believe in, but all the residents of Douglas County who spent time hanging out at our booth made it all worth-while. Thank-you, we had a blast!

The Douglas County Republican Public Relations submissions are written by multiple voices and chosen through committee. For that reason, the articles are submitted as written by the committee, and not an individual. We believe the Democrats, too, can appreciate a community approach. If you would like to learn more about the members of the Douglas County Republican Central Committee, we encourage you to contact your County Clerk. Any Republican looking to join the committee should contact info@douglascounty.gop.

(1) comment

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Thank you for publishing this. It fulfilled my maximum daily allowance of grievance, distrust, and preparation for violence.

But if other readers need more:

https://douglascounty.gop/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/2023_August_NR-Submission.pdf

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1702866508693618997?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1703082621247295780%7Ctwgr%5Edaca71763b2403668c375bfd40e29d6169b1ddcd%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailykos.com%2Fstories%2F2023%2F9%2F17%2F2193761%2F-Eat-Pray-Stan-another-ageist-event-where-Previous-Guy-blathered-nonsense

