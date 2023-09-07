Western United States has long been associated with endless forests, abundant wildlife, and clean air. However, beneath the surface of this splendor lies a growing environmental concern: aging forests that were once carbon absorbers are now transitioning into carbon emitters. This shift in the role of these forests in the carbon cycle is a significant challenge, but it also presents an opportunity for sustainable timber harvesting to mitigate these emissions and restore the ecological balance.

Tom Kress is the chair of the Douglas County board of commissioners.

(1) comment

melrosereader
melrosereader

"One of the primary culprits is the rising frequency and intensity of wildfires."

Not a cause but a symptom. Doug Firs Trees are dying because they are stressed. Why are they stressed? Climate change including prolonged drought and higher temps.

There is an interesting report on OPB describing the situation in Ashland. https://www.opb.org/article/2023/09/06/douglas-fir-ashland-trees-oregon-environment-climate-change-wildifire-science/

Maybe the solution is to plant species that thrive in a drier, hotter climate.

