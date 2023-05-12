I recently received a postcard in my Glide post office box alerting me to six headlines asserting Oregon school districts are moving away from teaching academic essentials and embracing controversial ideologies regarding gender fluidity and sexual experimentation. As an Oregon educator, committed community member, and dedicated voter, I researched each of the articles associated with the headlines and found a lack of transparency in the postcard. Below, I have listed each instance and the actual information found in the news articles and associated sources.
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon District. If you read the article, you will find that the headline misconstrues the Beaverton School District kindergarten health learning target HE.1.K.7 “Recognize that there are many ways to express gender, and that all people deserve respect regardless of gender expression.” The students aren’t expected to understand their gender identity and sexuality, they are expected to understand that they may come across people in their lives who are not cisgender or may have two parents of the same gender. The goal is to teach respect for all people from an early age.
Oregon suspends essential skills proficiency graduation requirement. This is in reference to Senate Bill 744 that refrains from assessing the essential skills graduation requirement until the 2023-24 school year to account for the time spent doing distance learning during the pandemic. The headline sounds indefinite, not as a response to lost seat time during the pandemic. The education gap increased for vulnerable student populations during distance learning, and Senate Bill 744 wasn’t created to lower Oregon standards, but rather, for a set amount of time, to provide academic equity regarding graduation.
Newberg School Board loses 2 more members over recent controversies. The school board members resigned because the board had become hostile, and they felt the board was no longer representing all students. Resigned board member, Rebecca Piros states, “I find I can no longer work with people who I feel do not have the best interests of every student and staff member at heart.” The other board member, Brandy Penner, states in her resignation speech that the “board has abused its power by condoning hate through name calling, homophobic slurs and sexism.”
Science shows transgender education doesn’t belong in schools. This article says that transgender education doesn’t belong in schools because it is such a small percentage of students that deal with gender dysmorphia, not because science actually proved it doesn’t belong in schools.
Eugene parents decry high school “sexual fantasy” health assignment. This was an isolated event that was dealt with quickly. During a subsequent board meeting, the superintendent explained the shortcomings that led to this assignment being posted and reassured parents that the lesson will not be used again. If you’re curious what curriculum and learning targets local school districts are using for health education, ask them.
Parents, faculty divided on school district’s new pronoun policy. The Washington school district actually reversed their policy to now reveal to parents whether or not their student has changed their pronouns or gender identity. Without looking up the article, one would assume that the opposite had been true.
School board members are representatives of their school districts. I would hope the time would be taken to research current educational issues before aligning to certain platforms and entities, especially when these platforms vocally leave out marginalized student populations and don’t have anything to do with the local school district at hand. Public schools are committed to the education and safety of all children, not just those who conform to our own norms. You would be hard-pressed to find a school district more committed to teaching the basic skills than my home district of Glide, and all insinuations to the opposite simply add wear and tear instead of lending support to those in the teaching community.
Caroline Brown is a Douglas County educator, volunteer track and cross country coach at Glide School District, and a volunteer at the Glide Elementary School Garden. She is a 2013 graduate of Glide High School and besides a short stint in Eastern Oregon and time spent away at college, has been a lifelong Glide resident.
