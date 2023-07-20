Dear Governor Kotek, U.S. Senators Wyden and Merkley, U.S. Representatives Bentz and Hoyle,
Please give our hero fire fighters historically proven plans to win – stop another Curry monster wind driven fire!
Lessons learned: The afternoon winds are upstream, generally towards the east on the Rogue and Illinois river drainages. As the sun sets offshore, the atmosphere becomes kinetic per the temperature change. The Chetco River has a weather anomaly. In the afternoons the winds are toward the ocean, pushing west. This effect is why the town of Brookings has such nice warmer winter weather.
As and if the Flat Fire likely continues burning generally southwest upstream on the Illinois; it tops out into the Chetco drainage which is commonly known as the “Chetco Effect.” It may take the fire in the exact opposite direction about due west to Brookings. Already happened once — almost twice. This time it undoubtedly will happen faster. Communities of Pistol River and Gold Beach of course are also at risk and potentially even Smith River, California.
The 2017 Chetco Bar took 191,000 acres and the 2018 Klondike likewise destroyed 176,000 acres. Each cost a staggering $80+ million dollars to fight. (Yes — Fact: combined $170 million in 18 months in my county) The fuels now are quicker and more volatile per brush regrowth due to multiple previous mega fires; Biscuit (still the largest fire in Oregon history), the Collier, Chetco Bar repeatedly prove this.
Action now: Declare a wise and legitimate emergency. Override Congressional laws stopping designated wilderness areas — no equipment allowed. This misguided approach is brutally dangerous to our communities. Also, we know without debate millions and millions of our wildlife are incinerated — their instincts help them normally escape healthy-normal fires, but they cannot survive our tragic Curry nuclear fires. History proves what follows will work and save lives, property, wilderness, watersheds, fish and wildlife.
• Immediately open and improve all relevant and advantageous roads.
• Seasoned loggers and firefighters (now in their 60’s and 70’s). Experienced people on D-7 dozers cutting lines on critical ridge tops.
• Hand crew “back burns” can help off the ridges but are very risky. That work must have unanimous consent between USFS, ODF and CFPA prior.
• Aviation work to cool both sides down.
• Hand crews catch the spots.
We should never forget, the Chetco Bar Fire started on July 12, 2017. On Aug. 22 many will remember it exploded, roaring west — unstoppable as it traveled 18 miles in less than 40 hours. I believe answered prayers dramatically turned it north as it fizzled within just 4.5 miles of the Brookings city limits. Our Curry fire history is invaluable data. The outlined steps herein either happen or we know the fire will not be checked. We cannot again wait for late October rains — futile and unacceptable!
The risk of loss of property and life is immense. We could lose towns or worse.
