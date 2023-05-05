processed-956e335f-c779-4ae9-b863-4331fb01dad6_sJxYIdON.jpeg

What is colder, rougher, and scarier than the South Umpqua River in February? The fight for our children’s future and education in Oregon. If my photo is any evidence of the fact, I am willing and able to undertake challenges even when they may not be comfortable in the moment. I am dedicated to parental rights and an excellent education for our kids. If you are looking for a strong leader, thoughtful collaborator, a bit of a sense of humor on the Roseburg school board, I am your guy.

Steve Hammerson is a candidate for the Roseburg school board in the May election. Steve Hammerson is a father of three, works in the insurance industry, and is currently building a treehouse for his boys in his backyard.

