What is colder, rougher, and scarier than the South Umpqua River in February? The fight for our children’s future and education in Oregon. If my photo is any evidence of the fact, I am willing and able to undertake challenges even when they may not be comfortable in the moment. I am dedicated to parental rights and an excellent education for our kids. If you are looking for a strong leader, thoughtful collaborator, a bit of a sense of humor on the Roseburg school board, I am your guy.
Why am I running for school board in Roseburg? I am running because I have a vested interest in the future of Roseburg and the future of my children and my children’s peers. My wife’s grandfather, Dr. Gary Moore, moved to Roseburg in 1964 and her family has grown in this community ever since. My wife and I decided to move to Roseburg in 2020 and plan to remain here for generations to come. My children (4, 8, and 14) and their peers will be influenced by the Roseburg school system for over a decade into the future. I am very motivated to ensure their education as well as their peers’ education is top tier in the state. I will have a laser-focus on reading, writing and arithmetic as top priorities. Our children being able to read, write, understand basic mathematical principles and utilize critical thinking skills to navigate their future is of greatest importance.
I understand some of the struggles that the school district faces. We are up against the real challenge of being able to retain and find new teachers. Our school board will need to determine what attracts and retains the best talent. I hope to collaborate with our local teachers to determine what they need to be successful.
Over the last few years, many of us have seen social unrest like we have not seen before in our lifetime. These difficult times have impacted the well-being and learning opportunities for our children. As a member of the board, I will work to make our schools a secure place for learning with less disruption.
Another issue we face today unfortunately, is the safety of our teachers and children in their learning places. The ability to learn in a secure environment is paramount to the success of our future generations. I have a first responder, criminal justice and risk management background. I will use these skills and experiences to help develop plans that will ensure protection of our kids and teachers while at school.
I understand being a school board member can be a tough position to be in. You need thick skin and the ability to thoughtfully address the diverse concerns of our community. I am tough enough to endure the South Umpqua in February and I will be equally tough when fighting for the best education for our children. Thank you for your consideration!
Steve Hammerson is a candidate for the Roseburg school board in the May election. Steve Hammerson is a father of three, works in the insurance industry, and is currently building a treehouse for his boys in his backyard.
