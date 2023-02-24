Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has a new book out called “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism.” Bashing capitalism is popular these days, particularly among the younger generations. This is not surprising since membership in America’s middle class declined from 65% of our citizens in 2011 to 50% today and the results of many studies are showing that our post-Baby Boom generations are less likely to achieve economic security than their parents and grandparents.
During the waning days of the Soviet Union there was a promise from the communist leadership of something called “socialism with a human face.” Ultimately, it was the lack of humane concerns that brought about the fall of the USSR and the Soviet Block. There was a good deal of crowing among the Western nations back then about the “triumph of capitalism” over communism. Yet, I was left with a lingering suspicion that, given the obvious flaws of our own system, perhaps that victory might be only temporary, that we might just be on a slower slide to ruin.
And, for that matter, what about capitalism “with a human face?”
We do see exactly that many times among small businesses. Given the nature of things, they cannot hope to survive without developing personal relationships with their customers. After all, people, whether customers or employees, resent being treated impersonally and will naturally gravitate away from businesses that don’t seem to respect them and toward those that do. They are a good example of what Adam Smith, the father of modern capitalism, had in mind when he wrote The Wealth of Nations.
Smith saw capitalism as a way for good people to do good in the world. In his first book, Theory of Moral Sentiments, he began by saying, in the opening sentence: “However selfish man may be supposed, there are evidently some principles in his nature, which interest him in the fortune of others, and render their happiness necessary to him, though they derive nothing from it except the pleasure of seeing it.”
He wrote that book in opposition to the views of his fellow philosophers, Bernard Mandeville and Thomas Hobbes, both of whom believed that people are inherently selfish and that competition among them is both inevitable and desirable. This is a view that lies at the heart of our post-WWII Neo-liberal economic theory and what was espoused by Ayn Rand and her disciples, who seem to have never found any pleasure in seeing the happiness of others.
A little over ten years ago, I had lunch with an ethicist who had been hired to teach ethics to Business majors at the University of Oregon. I’d read that this was a new requirement for earning a degree in business management, which struck me as odd since the college had been around for over a century by then and had presumably been offering business degrees for decades. The professor told me that the dean of the business school had been opposed to hiring someone to teach ethics, saying that morality had nothing to do with running a business.
It is no wonder why Economics is known as “The Dismal Science.”
The ethicist mentioned that, in addition to teaching, he did consulting and ran workshops for corporations. “Some of them really want to run things ethically, some of them don’t actually believe in it but they do it because they think it might make them look better to the public and some of them just say that it would be a waste of money,” he said.
This amoral approach to doing business seems to be most common among large corporations. I suppose that there are systemic explanations for some of that. But it is obvious that such an attitude toward conducting commerce is harmful to society as a whole and that it is not necessary for success in business. We have examples of that here locally with Walmart and Home Depot being “bottom line” outfits while Costco and Lowes are conscientious in providing service to their customers and in how they treat their employees.
Personally, I have faith in ethical capitalism. I believe that capitalism is capable of reforming itself consciously by taking seriously Adam Smith’s belief that doing business is both a way to make profits and a way for conscientious people to do good in the world. The anger that Senator Sanders points to is understandable but it is not unavoidable. After all, the ways of corporations are not immutable like the laws of nature. They can be questioned, and they can be changed in ways that bring a greater good to all.
Robert Leo Heilman is an award-winning author, essayist and commentator who lives in Myrtle Creek.
The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America―and How to Undo His Legacy by David Gelles discusses exactly what you presented in your column from a different perspective. It is a fascinating read and made a lot of sense.
