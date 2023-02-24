Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has a new book out called “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism.” Bashing capitalism is popular these days, particularly among the younger generations. This is not surprising since membership in America’s middle class declined from 65% of our citizens in 2011 to 50% today and the results of many studies are showing that our post-Baby Boom generations are less likely to achieve economic security than their parents and grandparents.

Robert Leo Heilman is an award-winning author, essayist and commentator who lives in Myrtle Creek.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

melrosereader
melrosereader

The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America―and How to Undo His Legacy by David Gelles discusses exactly what you presented in your column from a different perspective. It is a fascinating read and made a lot of sense.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.