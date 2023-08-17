The repair work by the Winchester Water Control (WWCD) to their private dam on the North Umpqua River has been ongoing for the past week. To be fair, the WWCD received all the necessary authorizations and permits from a multitude of state and federal agencies. At midnight on Aug. 7, the WWCD opened the spillway gate to dewater the reservoir in order to start the repair work, as authorized by the various state and federal agencies, through a permitted action with a number of terms and conditions.
One of the many conditions was a required salvage of stranded fish. By Aug. 8, as a consequence of the draw down, tens of thousands of juvenile Pacific lamprey were also dewatered and suffered extensive mortality. The WWCD were required as a part of their permitted action, to implement a comprehensive salvage of fish stranded due to their action. They failed miserably.
Numerous state, federal and tribal entities responded, to their great credit. Dozens of civil servants and tribal members stepped in to attempt a salvage that was a responsibility of the project proponent — namely, the WWCD.
There are other inconsistencies with the various state and federal agencies and their conclusions with regard to the authorization of this debacle. Those same agencies, charged with the protection and conservation of our natural resources, were thoroughly warned by the conservation community. This included testimony before the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission, letters to and discourse with Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Oregon Department of Water Resources, and a comprehensive assessment of fish passage issues to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries Service that were never acknowledged or used in the critical Endangered Species Act Biological Opinion.
Let’s remember, this is a private dam on a public waterway with no public value, but a private lake with exclusive rights to the owners.
Although the state, federal and tribal entities stepped in to salvage what they could, the WWCD had that responsibility and they totally failed.
At the least, the WWCD should reimburse all the costs; including salaries, transportation, equipment, per diem, and any other expenses that were incurred as a consequence of their failure. Those expenses were incurred by civil servants and employees of agencies that are taxpayer expenses. We, citizens and taxpayers, should accept nothing less.
While reprehensible, the actions of the WWCD were entirely predictable — based on financial concerns and a desire to keep their private waterski lake. In my my view, the biggest failures were by the various state and federal agencies in, essentially, rubberstamping the well described adverse impacts to the North Umpqua River, it’s ecosystem, it’s cultural history, and it’s native aquatic resources; like salmon, steelhead, and Pacific lamprey have been compromised due to the agency’s failure to meet their responsibilities.
Jeffrey Dose is a retired fisheries biologist with over 30 years experience in the Umpqua. He is a chapter author to American Fisheries Society book entitled “Salmon 2021: The Future of Wild Pacific Salmon in the Pacific Northwest” a Vietnam veteran and graduate of Oregon State University, with a degree in fisheries science.
To say that the dam provides no benefit to the public is disingenuous. The dam provides critical fish counting data to the ODFW that they use to make decisions regarding managing the fishery. They just closed the river due to actual fish counts that they acquired from the dam.. Also, I’m wondering what impact we might expect to the river ecosystem as a result of this alleged massive loss of lamprey.. Does anyone know?
Chris, I have never liked lamprey. I don't like their looks or anything about them and I never felt any concern for their survival. I feel a lot of concern for steelhead and salmon because they are an important part of our history and the very definition of Oregon's natural wonders.
Turns out, Pacific lamprey are a native Oregon fish and an important part of the ecosystem. For the Cow Creeks and other tribes, the lamprey is a key part of their culture. Lamprey have been described as their first food, their medicine and part of their survival. I never even knew that humans ate lamprey. That's part of my own cultural ignorance.
Because I dislike lamprey so much, I did a little research, hoping to prove my dislike valid. I couldn't. Pacific Lamprey have been around for millions of years, long before humans inhabited Oregon.
When a native species is removed from the ecosystem, it can have far-reaching consequences. The species fills an ecological niche that may remain empty or be filled by an invasive species -- plant or animal -- that forces radical changes that may harm the species that we value more. Salmon and steelhead co-evolved in our rivers along with Pacific lamprey. They are all part of the river we love so much. It's been shown over and over again that removing a key species from the ecosystem can end in disaster.
I will never like lamprey, but I now consider them important and worthy of protection. I also recognize the sacred role they play for Tribes. I'll post some links separately.
Oregon conservation strategy for lamprey, including counting at Winchester dam.
https://www.dfw.state.or.us/conservationstrategy/news/2011/2011_april.asp#:~:text=What's%20next%20for%20Umpqua%20Basin%20Lamprey%3F&text=The%20Pacific%20Lamprey%20is%20an%20old%2C%20old%20fish%E2%80%94one%20that,is%20long%20and%20eel%2Dlike.
Tribal members talk about lamprey
owcreek-nsn.gov/tribal-members-talk-lamprey-and-takelma-for-npr-podcast/
Role of key species in ecosystems
https://education.nationalgeographic.org/resource/role-keystone-species-ecosystem/
Try again with links;
Tribe talks lamprey
https://www.cowcreek-nsn.gov/tribal-members-talk-lamprey-and-takelma-for-npr-podcast/
Role of key species
https://education.nationalgeographic.org/resource/role-keystone-species-ecosystem/
The other article has a link that's too long. It's from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. On the Ground: The Oregon Conservation Strategy at Work
thanks for the information. I had no idea. However, we are hardly talking about removing an entire species from the ecosystem. It sounds like we may be talking about a very tiny percentage that currently exist in muddy flats above the dam.. maybe prime habitat? that wouldn't be there but for the dam?
Chris, the river used to teem with lamprey, not just in the area you mention. From the link that was too long, an interviw with an Oregon Fish and Wildlife biologist on lamprey: "He is especially concerned about their rapid decline. “We figure we had about forty to sixty thousand in the North Umpqua in the 1960s. Today, we have about 50 to 100 individuals.”
He said that in 2011. Numbers have continued to decline. Lamprey spawn in the mud and muck. But the area above the dam can't be prime habitat if numbers are dropping from 60,000 to less than a hundred.
I'm not advocating for or against the dam. I'm saying that lamprey do matter, even though I find them ugly and repulsive. Suckerfish, too. I don't like them either. They're all an important part of the ecosystem that supports our salmon and steelhead fisheries. It's a mistake to think not caring about an ugly species won't have a negative impact. Yeah, i said it. Lamprey are ugly. They're still important to a healthy river ecosystem.
I wondered how blood-sucking lamprey could benefit the whole ecosystem? Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife explains it best, IMO.
"Through filter feeding, larval lamprey play an important role in making nutrients accessible to other species in the stream food web. They also act like an aquatic earthworm by burrowing into the streambed and make the habitat a healthier place for other species."
I'm not a big fan of earthworms and i won't be having them for dinner, but i do everything I can to attract them to my garden because they help keep the soil healthy. I finally understood the importance of lamprey when i thought of baby lamprey as the earthworms of the river's muck.
Mr. Boice, your argument is very weak when compared to Mr. Dose's cogent summary of the situation.
Yes, it is well past time for the Winchester dam to be removed. Residents will then own lovely river front properties.. What's the problem with that?
