Most of us continue to be horrified by the never-ending mass shootings in our country. We mourn the loss of those who have died, particularly the children full of joy, innocence and promise slaughtered before they had hardly begun to live. We dutifully offer thoughts and prayers to the families that grieve. We also worry for our own safety at our schools, shopping malls, houses of worship, and grocery stores. We suffer helplessness, anger, and frustration. We search our souls for answers. Yet, we change nothing.
Though hard for most of us to understand, there are people who remain unmoved by the slaughter of innocents by gunfire in the United States. They say that nothing can be done because of the Second Amendment. They explain that, while regrettable, the deaths are the unavoidable cost of freedom. Then they offer the old rhubarb that guns don’t kill people, people kill people. They frequently add that cars kill more people each year than guns. Of course, they tend to ignore the fact that those deaths by cars are not purposeful nor are they the result of cars designed to be as lethal as possible. Ironically, while they often blame our country’s violence on our abandonment of the loving God, appeals to human love, conscience, or compassion are fruitless. If mass slaughters in schools, churches, and banks; more than 20,000 murders with handguns; and over 26,000 suicides per year with handguns does not phase them, then it is hard to imagine what could. However, there might be a way to shock them into realizing that no effort should be spared to end this senseless horror.
Given the concern that people with this mindset of indifference to needless death tend to have towards inflation, government spending, and our economic woes, perhaps learning the monetary cost of mass shootings might sway them to do more to end them.
Over 46,000 American are killed by guns each year. We often ignore the fact that an additional 85,000 people survive gunshot injuries. These deaths and injuries are expensive. In a July 2022 presentation to the Joint Economic Committee of the United States Congress, researcher Sarah Burd-Sharps gave the estimation that the overall annual cost of shootings, mass and otherwise, is an astonishing 550 billion dollars. The immediate medical costs of a shooting are enormous. In an article published a year ago in the Annals of Internal Medicine, Dr. Sirui Song and colleagues found that in the first month after a non-fatal gunshot injury, a person’s medical costs increase by 4,122% in the first month, and by 400% each month thereafter. He noted that the medical/surgical costs for the care of gunshot injuries are nearly five times higher than those for injuries from car accidents. Costs for ambulance services, including helicopter “life flights” are included in the 550 billion. Cost includes long-term health care for the first responders and the families of survivors, a significant portion of which goes to mental health care. These shootings also lead to substance abuse by victims, families, and first responders. The treatment that is subsequently required is expensive. The analysis also includes estimates for a victims’ lost earnings and productivity, as well as the costs incurred by the criminal justice system, courts, and prisons.
Foreign tourism to the U.S. generates nearly $50 billion a year. Unfortunately, in recent years foreign tourists are seeing the United States as a dangerous country to visit. A recent survey found that roughly 10% of foreigners have cancelled plans to visit the United States due to fears of violence. There are nearly 1,000,000 foreign students at United States Universities, and the U.S. Department of Commerce states that these students contributed $45 billion to the U.S. economy in 2018. In the last few years, the number of foreign students has dropped by 15%, mostly out of fear about mass shootings and gun violence in the United States.
Interestingly, House Republicans, led by Kevin McCarthy, demand that something be done about the rampant spending, the exploding national debt, and the impending bankruptcy of Medicare and Social Security. The current Republican pledge is to roll back the 2023-24 budget for non-defense programs to the 2022 level. This controversial roll back would require a whopping cut of $133 billion or 8% from the current 2023 level. The leverage for pushing this roll back is their refusal to raise the debt ceiling, which in turn risks economic catastrophe. If Republicans feel that such dire, draconian measures must be taken, then why not consider the hundreds of billions of dollars that might be saved by addressing the enormously costly epidemic of gun violence that is unique to the United States? If lives can be saved along with the money, so much the better.
Scott Mendelson is a recently retired psychiatrist who has lived and worked in Roseburg for the last 23 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.