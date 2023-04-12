Most of us continue to be horrified by the never-ending mass shootings in our country. We mourn the loss of those who have died, particularly the children full of joy, innocence and promise slaughtered before they had hardly begun to live. We dutifully offer thoughts and prayers to the families that grieve. We also worry for our own safety at our schools, shopping malls, houses of worship, and grocery stores. We suffer helplessness, anger, and frustration. We search our souls for answers. Yet, we change nothing.

Scott Mendelson is a recently retired psychiatrist who has lived and worked in Roseburg for the last 23 years.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.