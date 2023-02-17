Cindy Bologna

My father passed away recently, but I have very fond memories of him, and in particular, our disagreements about politics. He was a good man — a great man, in fact — but he and I disagreed a lot.

Cindy Bologna is a retired massage therapist who worked exclusively with people in nursing homes and hospice care, and has always been politically active. She moved to the beautiful city of Roseburg with her wife, to be closer to family.

Buligajo
Buligajo

Ha way to take someone’s closure to a family death and get on your soapbox. Trust me Melrose we know you are the only one who is correct when it comes to political views. Same stuff with every post. Maybe you could open your eyes and accept people and views like Ms Bologna. I know that will never happen because you are a decisive one.

melrosereader
melrosereader

Ms. Bologna, Today's Republican Party has changed. It is not the same political party as it was in the last century.

And to be sure, no political party can claim exclusivity in loving their family and friends because these are values shared by most people.

The leaders of today's Republican party --think Trump, DeSantis, Cruz, Rick Scott- are misogynistic, homophobic,and racist. The legislation they propose and enact attests to that. Look no further than the Southern states to see what Republicans stand for.

mword
mword

[thumbup] melrosereader.

kaydee44
kaydee44

OMG the way you throw those labels around is beyond belief.

