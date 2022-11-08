On Dec. 26, 1985, David Lewis Rice was arrested for the Christmas Eve murders of Charles Goldmark, his wife Annie and their two sons, Derek, 12, and Colin, 10. Rice, an unemployed drifter, was obeying the urgent voices in his head, which told him that Goldmark must be killed out of patriotic necessity. Although Rice confessed to killing all four members of the family with his knife, the case went to trial with his lawyer offering an insanity defense.

Robert Leo Heilman is an award-winning essayist, author and commentator from Myrtle Creek. He can be contacted via email at rlheilman@frontier.com.

(1) comment

melrosereader
melrosereader

Thanks for the piece. But the people who it appears to be aimed at will miss the point because the opinion, as are many of your pieces, is nuanced.

Scott Mendelson makes the same general point as you did. But he doesn't dance around.

