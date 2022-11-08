On Dec. 26, 1985, David Lewis Rice was arrested for the Christmas Eve murders of Charles Goldmark, his wife Annie and their two sons, Derek, 12, and Colin, 10. Rice, an unemployed drifter, was obeying the urgent voices in his head, which told him that Goldmark must be killed out of patriotic necessity. Although Rice confessed to killing all four members of the family with his knife, the case went to trial with his lawyer offering an insanity defense.
During the trial, it was revealed that Rice had, some months before the attack, began meeting with a group called the Seattle chapter of The Duck Club, a right-wing extremist group founded by Homer Brand. Mr. Brand’s small group held meetings in which the members discussed the sorry state of affairs in America brought on by an international Jewish banking conspiracy, the IRS, lawyers, the abandonment of the gold standard for currency, domestic and international Communism, the United Nations and the conspiracy theories that wove all of these disparate threads together.
It was Brand who, one night, mentioned the name of John Goldmark, Charles’s father. Although John Goldmark had been dead for several years, Brand’s muddled account had him living in Seattle and playing the role of a “regional director” for the Communist Party. On the morning of Christmas Day David Rice told Homer Brand “Hey, Homer, I’ve just dumped the top Communist!”
The jury convicted David Rice on four counts of aggravated murder and sentenced him to execution, but it was clear to everyone in the courtroom that it was Brand’s off-hand accusation that had provided Rice with his choice of victims.
Homer Brand’s mistaken belief in Charles Goldmark’s father’s Communist Party membership traced back to a false accusation from 23 years before in Okanogan County, Eastern Washington, where John Goldmark, a Harvard-educated lawyer, U.S. Navy WWII veteran and rancher had settled in 1946. He ran for state office and, although he was a Democrat living in a heavily Republican county, was elected by his neighbors to the Washington House of Representatives in 1956, 1958 and 1960. John Goldmark became the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and promoted an agenda consisting of such things as better roads, more public libraries and public parks and establishing public utility districts to bring cheaper electric power to rural Washington.
In 1962, during his fourth election campaign, John Goldmark drew fierce opposition from a local newspaper, the Tonasket Tribune, a smalltown newspaper whose masthead banner proclaimed, “THIS IS A REPUBLIC, NOT A DEMOCRACY — LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY!” The Tribune’s publisher and editor, Ashley Holden, was a decades-long opponent of public utility districts and a supporter of the Washington Water Power Company, the private utility company whose juice was being replaced by the new public electricity co-operatives.
Publisher Holden and a local self-described “expert on international Communism,” named Albert Canwell vilified John Goldmark in the newspaper and in public meetings. Their charges centered on Goldmark’s membership in a local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, an organization which they described as “closely affiliated with the Communist movement in the United States,” and “the major Communist front operating in the state of Washington.” Goldmark, who had seemed a shoe-in for a fourth term was defeated in the election by a margin of three to one.
A year after the election loss John Goldmark sued Holden and Canwell for libel. The civil trial went on for two months and no one was ever able to connect either John Goldmark or the ACLU to a conspiracy to turn America into a Communist dictatorship. The defendants’ attorneys searched through twenty year’s-worth of government investigations and could not come up with anything linking the former legislator to any of the things that had been alleged. Goldman’s attorney quoted from the Book of Proverbs in his closing arguments, “A man that beareth false witness against his neighbor is a war club and a sword and a sharp arrow.”
John Goldmark won his case and the jury awarded him what was then the largest libel award verdict in Washington history. Twenty-three years later though, the old lies still had enough currency to bring a murderer to his son’s door on Christmas Eve.
Robert Leo Heilman is an award-winning essayist, author and commentator from Myrtle Creek. He can be contacted via email at rlheilman@frontier.com.
Thanks for the piece. But the people who it appears to be aimed at will miss the point because the opinion, as are many of your pieces, is nuanced.
Scott Mendelson makes the same general point as you did. But he doesn't dance around.
