Marie Curie, who discovered radiation, won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1903. She subsequently died a horrible death from the effects of the radiation she researched.
+1
Marie Curie, who discovered radiation, won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1903. She subsequently died a horrible death from the effects of the radiation she researched.
During WWII the U.S. Army’s Manhattan Project developed the atomic bomb. It was a joint effort involving the top physicists of the time. However, when the first test was planned none of those physicists knew for certain whether or not the chain reaction would continue into the earth and destroy the world. They conducted the test anyway, assuming that if they didn’t, the Nazis would. To them, apparently, destroying the world was preferable to having to learn to speak German.
We were on the brink of the destruction of the world as we know it, as evidenced by the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
Nuclear Fission has been the most strictly controlled scientific research in history, even in Russia and China.
Now we have a new existential threat, Artificial Intelligence (AI).
AI has the potential to cause the destruction of humanity. However, it is not rigidly controlled like nuclear fission. It is in the hands of consumer merchants whose focus is on the dollar, not civilization. An AI chatbot recently advised an inquiring person that they were “flawed” and should commit suicide. It wasn’t being mean, it was just pragmatically analyzing the conversation and determining the most efficient resolution.
What may happen when AI infiltrates the Grid and the AEC? How about elections? The military? The Stock Exchange?
What may happen when AI learns it can teach itself how to improve exponentially and to infiltrate networks it was never intended to access?
The potential for the destruction of the world as we know it is more critical now than the Cuban Missile Crisis was in 1962.
If the governments of the world cannot cooperate in the strict control of AI, then our continued existence is in doubt.
Think about it!
Larry Rooker, of Roseburg, is a retired criminal investigator and USAF veteran, having served as a radiology specialist.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.