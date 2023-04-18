Artificial Intelligence-Audits

The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT on March 21 in Boston. President Joe Biden’s administration wants stronger measures to test the safety of artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT before they are publicly released, though it hasn’t decided if the government will have a role in doing the vetting. The US Commerce Department on April 11 said it will spend the next 60 days fielding opinions on the possibility of AI audits, risk assessments and other measures that could ease consumer concerns about these new systems.

 Michael Dwyer/AP

Marie Curie, who discovered radiation, won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1903. She subsequently died a horrible death from the effects of the radiation she researched.

Larry Rooker, of Roseburg, is a retired criminal investigator and USAF veteran, having served as a radiology specialist.

