It hasn’t even been a year since the Roseburg School District tried in May to impose on the district property taxpayers a $154 million school bond for school infrastructure and repairs that was rejected by 52% of the voters. They’re at it again.
They recently passed another new $75 million bond measure for school capital improvements and safety for another vote by district property owners. Did they not get the message just nine months ago?
I was against the bond measure then and am against the bond measure now, but first I wish to state that I am pro-education and anti-indoctrination. Educating our youth is the “Master Key” to our future. The school infrastructure repairs, capital improvements and safety of our schools in the new bond measure are important to good teaching and learning. All of the requests in the new bond measure are noble and needed. Yet, I oppose it?
A few decades ago, President Clinton’s campaign strategist James Carville [coined a phrase for] Clinton’s campaign theme to “It’s the economy ...”
Last May, I wrote in The News-Review my opposition to last year’s bond measure for one single reason — “It’s the economy!” What’s changed so much that the RSD believes a new pared-down bond measure will magically now win? I see very little change. So, let’s begin today by asking you — “What’s in your wallet now that wasn’t there nine months ago?”
Last spring’s inflation rate was a staggering 8.3%+ and last year’s bond measure would have added 13% to my property tax bill, plus incur another 3% Douglas County was likely to add on to meet its annual inflationary costs.
Today, our economy remains in the “tank” and continues to be one of the worse inflation periods in decades, even after we’ve recently seen the inflation rate drop a couple of points. However, inflation and costs of living remain high for our basic living essentials — groceries, utilities, healthcare and fuel.
Now let’s do today’s math. This year’s proposed bond measure will add nearly 7% to our current property tax bills. Add another 3% for Douglas County’s annual inflationary costs; that boosts our 2023 property taxes to 10%. That’s 3.5% over the national 6.5% inflationary cost of living rate which still affects our daily lives. Also, Governor Kotek is proposing a $100 million bond for childcare centers and teachers and a $770 million bond for housing construction for renters and homeowners. How are those to be paid?
Last year’s school bond failed because senior, disabled, retired and angry Roseburg residents are struggling financially — living paycheck to paycheck. Those on a fixed income have no or only limited means to increase their income to cover the inflation rate let alone pay for a new bond measure. Income and wages for middle- and lower-income working families also cannot keep up with inflation.
With consumer prices rising, can we really expect most inflation-related prices to drop if we ever get inflation under control and reach or even come close to the 1.4% inflation rate before President Biden took office? Coming from a career in corporate management, I seriously doubt it. It is not in the corporate DNA. And, lest not forget about all the “recession” talk in the news media which still remains a focal point for 2023-2024.
The last bond election certainly was not the right time nor ripe time to request millions of dollars in bonds obligating property owners for years to come while we’re in throes of a difficult, if not long, inflationary and possible recessionary period. Today, it is no different.
The Roseburg School Board is asking property owners to “Voluntarily RAISE” our property taxes 10% on top of our country’s 6.5% current inflation rate and other living obligations we all have to pay.
I stated last year, the school district just needs to get more creative to find the needed funding elsewhere for the basic and essential repairs and not go to the “cash-cow” property owner. The RSD can come back to the trough another time when inflation is under better control and may likely then receive better support. Remember, these are called obligation bonds for a reason. You will be obligated to pay for them for years. Eventually, we may have to bite the bullet; but now is not the time.
An old credit card TV ad used to ask you — “What’s in your wallet?” Credit card debt is $925 million — a $38 million jump from 2022 nationally. People are using their credit cards and putting themselves in more debt to make ends meet. Disposable income is declining.
Carville got it right: “It’s the economy.” Lesson to be learned — again. Ask yourself before voting on the bond measure in May. “What’s in your wallet?”
(1) comment
"I stated last year, the school district just needs to get more creative to find the needed funding elsewhere..." Where do you propose they look that they already haven't?
“Complaining about a problem without posing a solution is called whining.” – Teddy Roosevelt
