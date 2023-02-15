Patrick Lewandowski

It hasn’t even been a year since the Roseburg School District tried in May to impose on the district property taxpayers a $154 million school bond for school infrastructure and repairs that was rejected by 52% of the voters. They’re at it again.

Patrick Lewandowski is a retired corporate manager in regional, division and national sales and marketing. He is a retired homeowner who moved to Roseburg in 2017 and currently serves as a Roseburg public official. The opinions in this column represent his personal views.

(1) comment

Momos
Momos

"I stated last year, the school district just needs to get more creative to find the needed funding elsewhere..." Where do you propose they look that they already haven't?

“Complaining about a problem without posing a solution is called whining.” – Teddy Roosevelt

Add Reply

