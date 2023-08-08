About seven years ago I moved to Douglas County, eager to live closer to family and to enjoy small town life in Roseburg — what a place of possibility. My job at The Ford Family Foundation immediately had me looking for ways to improve Oregon’s data about its rural communities. And the more we learned about the information available in our public systems, the more we craved the opportunity for Oregonians to say, in their own words, what life was like in their corner of the state. And so the Oregon Voices survey was born.
This first-of-its-kind research project provides a window into the daily realities of life in different parts of Oregon, especially across our hundreds of small towns. Oregon Voices is data by people, not about them. And our county, Douglas County had the highest number of responses of any county in Oregon. Thank you to each and every one of our neighbors who participated.
Usually, in places like Oregon, large surveys tend to miss the nooks and crannies of the state because so much of our population is concentrated in just a few places — Portland, the Willamette Valley, and so on. As a result, the findings from these sorts of projects tend to skew heavily toward urban views and experiences. We wanted the results of Oregon Voices to lean the other direction, towards small towns and rural communities.
To accomplish this, The Ford Family Foundation conducted Oregon Voices in two phases. The first phase invited 18,000 randomly selected households — 500 from each Oregon county — to complete the survey. Whether you live in a county with 8,000 or 800,000 people, there was equal opportunity to participate. This ensured representation by county rather than by population distribution. In the second phase, we invited our grantees, scholarship recipients and partners to participate.
In total more than 4,300 Oregonians from all walks of life responded to the survey, generously sharing their honest reflections on the opportunities and challenges where they live.
In Douglas County, our neighbors referenced the incredible natural beauty that surrounds us — often mentioning our rivers and trees. They also noted multiple tensions that we grapple with as a community, including concerns about income inequality and young people not having enough places to hang out when they’re not at school or at home. As one respondent wrote, “We need more small businesses in town and more opportunities for kids to work and play.” Others shared that “there’s lot of movement in the right direction…but lots of work ahead” and that “we need a vision that draws people toward a shared dream for a better tomorrow.”
These reflections are not unique to our county. Oregon Voices actually reveals many areas of common cause across the state. For example:
Oregonians share pride for where they live.
Across the state, the majority report that people take care of each other during hard times and show up for community events.
I
n all counties, people share deep concern for the lack of affordable housing and the rise of homelessness where they live.
Similarly, large groups of respondents from all parts of the state agreed that families in their community are having trouble making ends meet.
In terms of differences that surfaced, the findings suggest that rural residents possess a greater love of place, rating their towns more positively and showing more pride in their community, than their urban counterparts. In general, rural respondents report higher rates of volunteerism and are far more likely to state that they truly care for their neighbors and appreciate how their community shows up in times of need. Urban households report greater access to healthy food, medical services, cultural opportunities and other amenities, but they report lower levels of community pride.
So what can each of us do with Oregon Voices?
State and local leaders can better understand the primary concerns and lived experiences of the constituents they serve.
People working in schools, nonprofits and health care settings can use the data to identify housing, financial and food security needs in their communities.
Curious learners and community builders can find areas to work with their neighbors, colleagues and friends to improve community conditions.
In an increasingly urban state and nation, rural residents often find themselves unseen and unheard in the systems and decisions that affect their daily lives. Rather than focusing on what unites rural and urban experiences, mainstream attention centers on what divides us. But we hope the Oregon Voices data can begin to shift that — changing narratives and disrupting stereotypes. We are all Oregonians after all. And our future is shared, regardless of where we live.
We hope Oregon Voices can help residents in every Oregon county see and appreciate each other’s lived experiences.
Kasi Allen serves as the Director of Learning and Knowledge Management for The Ford Family Foundation, headquartered in Roseburg. She led the research team for the Oregon Voices survey effort, which included partners from ECONorthwest and Portland State University. A resident of Oregon for more than 30 years, Kasi believes we are stronger together and through her work, seeks to bridge rural-urban divides.
