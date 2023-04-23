The News-Review has graciously invited the Douglas County GOP to participate in a public discussion with our local Democratic Party counterparts and we most certainly appreciate the opportunity to do so.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you

(1) comment

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Oregon's HB2002 was crafted in response to Republican efforts to impose state control over people's bodies, nation-wide. The bill is written guarantee individual freedom into the future.

https://www.statesmanjournal.com/story/news/health/2023/03/17/oregon-bill-hb-2002-protect-access-reproductive-gender-affirming-care/70005771007/

Speaking for myself, as a parent and a physician: I believe every person has a right to seek medical care, in particular for reproductive-related care. I have treated young girls and boys who would not have sought care if they had to have parental permission, and in some of these cases, treatment was likely life-saving and reproductive-capacity-preserving.

I'd be happy if all kids had parents in whom they could confide; whose parents would drive them to the doctor's office, and support their children. But not every child does; and in some cases, the children carry infections or pregnancies from the rape that may have been at the hands of a parent or guardian, or with their knowledge.

The state has a moral obligation to protect these kids.

And the government has no right to deny contraception or abortion.

The real "big-government" party is the GOP. Controlling uteruses, books, and drag shows is not promoting liberty. Freedom is for everybody.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.