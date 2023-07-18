Our world’s population is a little over 8 billion. According to worldpopulationreview.com, in 2022, there were 2.38 billion Christians, 1.91 billion Muslims, 1.16 billion Hindus, 507 million Buddhists, 14.6 million Jews, and 1.19 million were religious but unaffiliated. Eighty-four percent of the world population had a religious affiliation, which is 6.7 billion of the 8 billion world population. Additionally, there are uncounted numbers of individuals who claim to be “spiritual,” but without a religious affiliation.
I bring this to your attention because some individuals in the past have written into The News-Review, unhappy about the Public Forum printing religious oriented letters to the editor. Looking at the above-noted statistics, an atheist might say, “Wow, there are a lot of deluded people in the world!” However, at least 84% of the world would say that spirituality is a vital component of the human experience and soul. How could any news outlet’s public forum find cause to completely eliminate all religious content in submitted editorials, knowing that spirituality appears to be an innate component of humanity and society.
I have heard some remark that making a religious stand regarding a civic matter is improperly imposing religious belief on others. My response is that those who advocate from a religiously informed standpoint have equal right of expression as those advocating from an atheistic or worldly standpoint. All individuals are entitled to state their views informed by their values and by what they feel will best benefit society.
The human spiritual experience may go unrecognized in an individual, but it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist. It would be misguided to summarily reject what 84% of the world’s population recognizes. In fact, I submit that millions of deniers have later been astonished to receive their own spiritual experience(s). I have spoken with hundreds of them.
Let me share an astonishing example. If you, the reader, are as old or older than I, you may remember Eldridge Cleaver, the atheist subversive revolutionary leader of the Black Panthers in the 1960s, and the grief that he and his group caused the FBI and our nation at that time. Marx, Lenin and Mao Tse-Tung were Cleaver’s heroes. Communism was his ideal, and the Black Panthers left a trail of violence and blood in our nation.
Running from the FBI, Cleaver sought refuge, moving from one Communist and socialist country to another. He began to realize that Communism wasn’t such a great thing after all. One night, he had a spectacular spiritual experience, not greatly different from that of Saul of Tarsus. It enlightened and changed his entire being. As a result, he returned to the U.S., served his time in prison, gave his life to Christian service, married, and spent the rest of his days as an American patriot, observing the Judeo-Christian principles of the U.S. Constitution.
I submit that science has never discovered what it is that actually makes something “alive.” Many world religions recognize that there is a spirit in living beings, and that nourishing the spirit or soul of a human is as important as nourishing the physical. When the spirit leaves the body, death is immediate.
Many individuals nourish the spirit or soul within them through their religious affiliation. Others nourish their spirit in their own unaffiliated way. My impression is that most spiritually astute individuals recognize a need for a universal sisterhood and brotherhood. That is why I promote a universal brotherly discussion among religious leaders who unitedly support the fundamental human right of religious freedom. Such organizations currently exist. Two of them are U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, as well as the International Religious Freedom Summit.
I see an increasing effort nationally and worldwide to intimidate believers and to suppress religious viewpoints. Much of this intimidation comes from governments. I, therefore, speak to the importance of religious freedom for all believers and non-believers. Freedom of religion is a foundational freedom, the root freedom that gives life to all other freedoms. Government that compels religious belief or expression will be more likely to also compel orthodoxy in other areas of life, including freedom of association, expression of opinion, assembly, arbitrary arrest and detention, interference in home and family, and removing of parental involvement in their students’ education/indoctrination.
All of society is invested in religious freedom and spiritual nurturing. As a community and as a society, it should constrain us all to sustain this freedom.
Tim Juett is a 35-year resident of Roseburg, and has served in the community in several capacities, while encouraging volunteerism as a means of spreading unity and love among all people.
Tim, I think that the chief threat to freedom in this country comes from people who want to impose their religious beliefs on the bodies of women, the sex lives of people they find offensive, the reading habits of children, and so on.
I am pretty sure that atheists and agnostics have never been able to exclude Christians from juries and public office in this country, but atheists and agnostics have been so excluded.
The military--particularly the Air Force--has been particularly hostile to non-Christians. And Republicans passed an ADAA that would make it illegal for the military to communicate with the Military Religious Freedom Foundation--a group that seeks to promote the freedom of military members in the face of command pressure.
I absolutely support everyone's individual freedom to practice their religion--or to not be religious at all--right up to the point where it impacts the freedoms of other people.
"reading habits of children"...if you mean keeping sexuality explicit content out of school libraries, then yeah.
