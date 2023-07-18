Our world’s population is a little over 8 billion. According to worldpopulationreview.com, in 2022, there were 2.38 billion Christians, 1.91 billion Muslims, 1.16 billion Hindus, 507 million Buddhists, 14.6 million Jews, and 1.19 million were religious but unaffiliated. Eighty-four percent of the world population had a religious affiliation, which is 6.7 billion of the 8 billion world population. Additionally, there are uncounted numbers of individuals who claim to be “spiritual,” but without a religious affiliation.

Tim Juett is a 35-year resident of Roseburg, and has served in the community in several capacities, while encouraging volunteerism as a means of spreading unity and love among all people.

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
0

Recommended for you

(2) comments

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Tim, I think that the chief threat to freedom in this country comes from people who want to impose their religious beliefs on the bodies of women, the sex lives of people they find offensive, the reading habits of children, and so on.

I am pretty sure that atheists and agnostics have never been able to exclude Christians from juries and public office in this country, but atheists and agnostics have been so excluded.

The military--particularly the Air Force--has been particularly hostile to non-Christians. And Republicans passed an ADAA that would make it illegal for the military to communicate with the Military Religious Freedom Foundation--a group that seeks to promote the freedom of military members in the face of command pressure.

I absolutely support everyone's individual freedom to practice their religion--or to not be religious at all--right up to the point where it impacts the freedoms of other people.

Add Reply
1776
1776

"reading habits of children"...if you mean keeping sexuality explicit content out of school libraries, then yeah.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.