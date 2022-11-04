The Winchester Dam has been around for decades and during this time upgrades have been done along with maintenance and repair. With the past upgrades to the ladder fish, passage has been improved and has provided adequate passage for our various fish species. With that being said, does current and future repairs and maintenance need to be done? Absolutely! It is my understanding that a bond assessment was passed this last year on the landowners above the dam for the repair of problem areas and needed maintenance. If true, I would invite their representative to come forth to present their side of the issue to the public that Mr. Jeff Dose did not elaborate in his recent article. In my opinion, I would like to hear from their experts as to their evaluation of the repairs/maintenance needed. But removal of the dam itself, I think not. While the dam may need repair and maintenance, the fish ladder is an extremely valuable management tool for our Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The ODFW, should they choose, has the capability to count every fish ascending our North Umpqua River. We in the Umpqua Basin are very lucky to have such a tool not only for the North but is an indicator for our South Umpqua and main stem. Also, we can easily take wild river brood stock for our hatchery programs. Also, the backwater above the dam is an important rearing and breeding area for our Pacific Lamprey that at one time could have been considered threatened. It is my understanding the ladder has a system that the ODFW has created a passage, especially for the ascending adult lamprey. Mr. Dose’s letter failed to mention any of these benefits that in my opinion are critical to the management of our fisheries. I have to ask myself: why would you throw out one of the most accurate factual management tools for our fisheries? Passage has been adequate and improved upon for all our runs dating back to the 1940s. Could it be that some minority interests do not want to have an accurate accounting of our fish runs to cause ambiguity for their own agenda? On the upper North Umpqua River fly water, during low summer water levels with high water temperatures, many of our wild summer steelhead are held up at the tributaries waiting for fall rains to continue their spawning cycle. They are very vulnerable at this critical time to temperature and stress. This wild run in recent years has decreased to near-critical numbers but the current run shows some improvement. Why do we allow any fishing in this area, especially around the Steamboat area until numbers have rebounded enough to allow some fishing? In the past, we use to close the fly water from Mott Bridge to Soda Springs Dam after Labor Day to protect the spawning salmon in that area. Instead of taking out a functional dam/ladder that factual data will prove our runs are passing through successfully, why not restrict fishing in an area that is a known holding location for weeks that with fishing could cause mortality? An enforceable new boundary for fly water could be the Wright Creek bridge or move all the way down to the Rock Creek deadline. Let’s boil this down to some of the real issues that citizens and sportspeople can have a positive impact on our fisheries. Advocate to our elected officials for changes to control the predators of our fisheries; which include seals, terns, cormorants and bass, to name a few. Advocate for the start-up again of our hatch box programs and increasing hatchery production, particularly at those times when fish counts are declining and cut back when they are on the rise I have been told Alaska tribal hatcheries manage many of their hatchery programs this way. Advocate to our elected officials for a change in how the ODFW Commission is structured and appointed. In my thinking, they need to be a nonpartisan elected official by the citizens of Oregon and represented in regions made of adjoining counties. Also, another consideration is a regulation-making authority put in the county commissioner’s hands with a biological, citizen’s advisory group to include our local Cow Creek Tribe and OSP game wardens as advisors to the commissioners. An article that appeared in the Outdoor section of The News-Review on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, titled ‘Fall Chinook salmon run looks stronger’ is an example of a way of starting in the right direction and working together for the good of the resource and community at large. Not tearing out dams/ladders that are working, but instead putting aside our bias and differences and having the goal of robust returns of fish for all to enjoy. What they consider “new” on the Coquille River in the article, we used to do some time ago in the Umpqua Watershed and it’s time to return to it.
Guest column: Removing the Winchester Dam is not the solution
- Fred Worsley Guest Column
