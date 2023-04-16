The city of Roseburg hit the jackpot when it lured Kris Wiley to take charge of rebuilding a library reconstituted out of the defunct Douglas County Library System. The city struck gold again when Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp joined the staff soon after the Roseburg Public Library opened. The Friends of Roseburg Public Library acknowledges their selfless service to our community.
KRIS WILEYWhen Library Director Kris Wiley came to Roseburg she was the hope of a community hungry for a library. Every local organization wanted her to speak about herself and how she planned to create a new library out of the ashes of the old county system.
Kris didn’t say much about herself except that she liked to read and that she liked to run. Apparently, she also liked to manage a first-rate library. We could not have imagined how successful she would be.
The Roseburg Public Library is now a vibrant community center for learning, a friendly setting for all citizens regardless of their reasons for being there. The programs and events Kris has nurtured include traveling exhibits, timely guest speakers, reading groups. Kris was instrumental in bringing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Douglas County. Now hundreds of preschool children have their own books. She has created outreach programs across the county for under-served populations. Even during the pandemic shut-down, when there wasn’t a thing to do but sit at home and read, library materials were made available to the patrons by creating a curb-side service that is still available. Kris posts library news regularly in the News Review, via a newsletter and Facebook posts. She participates in organizations to improve library services state-wide.
Kris has interest in and patience with all patrons, staff members and volunteers. She gives praise and attribution to every donation of time and effort. She is especially careful to make sure that the Friends of the Library receive recognition for their contributions.
The staff and volunteers all know they can easily go to her for any problem, large or small. She has a careful ear, a thoughtful solution and often uses her own time and expense to help with the situation.
Kris is more involved than the usual library director in daily operations. She regularly staffs the front desk, completes book requests, and assists visitors with computer problems. She can occasionally be found vacuuming the Ford room, plunging the bathroom or moving boxes of book donations because she “just wants to help out.”
Kris has done more than “help out” our community. She has built the Roseburg Public Library into something unique and special. And for that we thank her.
AURORA ROPPAurora Ropp joined the library soon after it opened. She quickly set about weaving an engaging system of programs and events to entertain and educate the young people of the Roseburg area. She is constantly innovating with new and fascinating ideas. With her warm and winning ways, she charms the kids as well as their caregivers.
At story hours, Aurora captivates her young crowd with songs and stories and hand play. Watching the performance and the mesmerized faces of the children entertains the volunteers and patrons as well.
Grab-and-go crafts kits are offered to children at the library, coveted items that disappear in a few hours. Each kit is carefully designed and prepared to be complete in itself and does not require any additional materials for the child to finish the craft successfully. Hours of cutting colorful shapes and counting beads and buttons makes the kits possible.
Books and craft kits are brought to the schools and neighborhoods of Roseburg — including during the summer months on the Lunch Express — to reach children who may not be able to make it to the library. The Lunch Express provides welcome reading materials that feed young minds. Even a walk in the park adds literacy to the community with the summer Book Walks. Located at a different site every week, books are presented on a series of signs along a walking trail.
Every minute a child reads or is read to builds a better mind. Summer and winter reading programs bring children to the library to check out books and fill their reading logs. Prizes chosen for each age and every reading level encourage even reluctant readers.
Teens have their own space and their own programs. This is a tough crowd. With the world on their phones, what could possibly draw them to the library? A safe gathering place and engaging discussions with teen specific crafts and projects. The young adults are themselves encouraged to lead the events.
And let’s not forget Harry Potter Day. Months, weeks, days and hours go into this special event. Staff and volunteers are recruited to facilitate the many program stations and refreshment tables. Craft materials are designed, chosen and prepared. Prizes are purchased and sorted. Quiz questions and answers are researched. Decorations are created and installed. Nerves are calmed. The day arrives. Doors open to hundreds of Harry Potter fans with wands and hats and capes and excitement. Witches and wizards of all ages roam from station to station immersed in the magic of Harry Potter. A joyful patron exclaims “Isn’t it just wonderful that Roseburg can create an exciting event like this right here in our town?” “No ma’am,” we reply. “This is Aurora. All of these wondrous youth events happen because of Aurora.”
