The city of Roseburg hit the jackpot when it lured Kris Wiley to take charge of rebuilding a library reconstituted out of the defunct Douglas County Library System. The city struck gold again when Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp joined the staff soon after the Roseburg Public Library opened. The Friends of Roseburg Public Library acknowledges their selfless service to our community.

Marcy Tassano is vice president of the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library and serves on the Roseburg Library Commission. She is also the “Lady in the Tie-dye” at the quarter book sales.

