EDITOR’S NOTE: The News-Review has extended an invitation to both major parties to submit monthly columns. This is a column from the Republican Party.
Douglas County America First Republicans agree with the Democrats’ that nonpartisan special district duties were meant to be nonpolitical. The reality is, that for years, if not decades, the Democrats’ political agendas have crept into the special districts, especially the school districts.
The shift of power from school boards to the Governor and the Department of Education is concerning. Governor Tina Kotek serves as Oregon’s Superintendent of Schools. Her predecessor, Kate Brown, appointed Deputy Superintendent/Director Colt Gill to oversee the State’s Department of Education. This centralized power to control school boards is against the basic principals of the Republican Party. Control of curriculum, medical services and the hiring and firing of school personnel should be controlled by the school boards as representatives of the parents and the community.
The curriculums mandated by the Department of Education and/or chosen by school boards have become very political with the addition of Critical Race Theory and Emotional Social Learning. School boards influence political activism and the schools’ adherence to medical mandates such as wearing masks and mandatory vaccines. Political activism promoted by schools include protests connected with climate change, abortion rights, LGBTQIA+ issues and Black Lives Matter. Acceptance of transgender participants in female sports events has left girls with a disadvantage when competing with biological males.
Most parents do not agree with school curriculums that teach the children to question whether they were born in the “right body.” Young children are too vulnerable to the opinions of their teachers and peers to allow formation of personal ideology to be controlled by schools. School boards should be doing everything legally possible to stop the erosion of parental rights and the families’ privacy.
If legislature passes HB 2002, girls 15 years old will be allowed to have abortions and gender changing medications and operations without parental consent or knowledge. The America First Republicans are totally opposed to the loss of parental rights regarding these life-changing decisions and medical procedures. Conservatives need to win school board positions to help parents and children, and resist bad policy from the Department of Education and the governor. School boards need to promote full disclosure of their curriculum and the services provided to the children.
In more traditional times, there was an accepted practice of allowing the parents to be the educator when it came to sex, politics and social issues. The America First Republicans support that traditional education which emphasized reading, writing, arithmetic, civics and political science including how the U. S. Constitution functions and the protections that are provided by the Bill of Rights.
This concludes our answer to the Democrats last opinion and question. Following is our America First subject and questions for the Democrats to answer.
The Oregon Republican Party Platform states that “The people of Oregon and their elected representatives must be fully empowered to examine, investigate, act to expose, and end public corruption, secrecy, and abuse of the public trust.” The Democrats platform states that “We are committed to open, responsive, transparent and honest government.” With these common goals, both parties have the ability to improve the quality of their candidates and the election process.
Both parties have agreed that voting machines and tabulators can be maliciously programed and hacked, they just don’t agree on the timing of the election fraud. Both parties have corrupt politicians that have won elections by the use of elections controlled by bloated registration roles, mail-in ballots and the voting and tally machines. All parties have a common interest to improve our election system.
Before mail-in ballots were mandated by statute, Oregons’ Precinct Committee Persons from both parties worked side-by-side at the precincts. The ballots never left the chain of custody of the election officials. The voters identification and signature were checked at arrival to the voting center. Ballots were counted and tallied immediately and on site by a local counting board composed of both major parties and observed by volunteers from at least the two major parties. The counting was almost always completed on the evening of election day even in the largest cities in the nation.
No ghost voters from bloated registration rolls. No lost, stolen or undelivered ballots. No ballot harvesting. No bulk mailing expense. No signature verification problems. No cost for machines, software and IT support. No machines being hacked or maliciously programmed. No waiting for days or weeks to get the final vote tallies.
What was wrong with the old voting system when we voted in person at the precinct with government issued ID and a paper ballot and we had a counting board to tally results?
Will Democrats join with Republicans to bring back a secure election system that is cheaper to run and faster at tallying the results?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.