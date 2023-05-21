EDITOR’S NOTE: The News-Review has extended an invitation to both major parties to submit monthly columns. This is a column from the Republican Party.

The Douglas County Republican Public Relations submissions are written by multiple voices and chosen through committee. For that reason, the articles are submitted as written by the committee, and not an individual. We believe the Democrats, too, can appreciate a community approach. If you would like to learn more about the members of the Douglas County Republican Central Committee, we encourage you to contact your County Clerk. Any Republican looking to join the committee should contact info@douglascounty.gop.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.