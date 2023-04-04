221023-nrr-difference-03 (copy)

Volunteer Luella Nestripke, 13, helps clean windows at Fullerton IV Elementary School in Roseburg in October 2022 during Make A Difference Day-Douglas County.

 News-Review file photo

These days, I imagine multitudes of people are feeling helpless, and even hopeless, in addressing their concerns about what appears to be a growing divisiveness, aggression and violence in our nation and in the world. While many debate the cause, I would like to suggest (no matter what the cause) action that anyone can take in any part of the world to address society’s growing aggression and violence.

Tim Juett serves on the Salvation Army Advisory Board, volunteers at Brookdale Memory Care, volunteers with the Accordion Club of Roseburg, and chairs the Make a Difference Day — Douglas County Planning Committee.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.