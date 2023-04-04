These days, I imagine multitudes of people are feeling helpless, and even hopeless, in addressing their concerns about what appears to be a growing divisiveness, aggression and violence in our nation and in the world. While many debate the cause, I would like to suggest (no matter what the cause) action that anyone can take in any part of the world to address society’s growing aggression and violence.
A myriad of studies clearly indicate that the more that people serve others and their communities, the greater is the mental and physical health of those who serve, as well as of the communities that are served. I am suggesting that more of us who will serve others and community, and the more we bring our youth along with us to do the same, the less we will see of aggression and violence in individuals and in our communities.
In a recent article from the Cleveland Clinic, psychologist Susan Albers explained that when someone helps someone else, their brain secretes “feel good” chemicals such as serotonin, dopamine and oxytocin. Giving can stimulate the mesolimbic system of the brain (or reward center) to release endorphins. There is a joy felt in service that Albers says is “good for our health and our happiness.”
Research indicates that serving others can reduce blood pressure, increase longevity of life, and reduce levels of the stress hormone, cortisol, that causes anxiety.
A study has shown that young adolescents who helped strangers saw an increase in their self-esteem from ages 11-14. Teens who serve consistently are less likely to dwell on their own problems, and they are more hopeful.
One study found that young people who serve strangers showed lower levels of aggression and delinquency two years later. Teens serving others develop a moral identity and connect with other friends who have positive values and behaviors — thus protecting them from developing problem
Tim Juett serves on the Salvation Army Advisory Board, volunteers at Brookdale Memory Care, volunteers with the Accordion Club of Roseburg, and chairs the Make a Difference Day — Douglas County Planning Committee.
