After a stint in Alaska, I have returned to the Glide area to be closer to my parents. Seeing a need I applied for and was appointed to the Glide School District school board earlier this year. Being on the school grounds once again brings back many memories of my youth. My childhood is weaved in the fabric of Glide, having grown up in Dixonville, attending both Deer Creek Elementary School and the Glide Junior and High Schools, and now settling back in the community as an adult. My wife Margaret, a member of the pioneer Strader family ranchers, has even deeper roots here. We both recall and appreciate the richness of the history of our hometown and school days. Our oldest grandson will soon be attending the very same district their grandparents were raised in.

Tim Shaw is a recently appointed Glide school board member who has lived in the Glide/Dixonville area for over 20 years and was a 1980 graduate of Glide High School. He is a principal in an environmental services and consulting firm with offices in Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Alaska.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.