After a stint in Alaska, I have returned to the Glide area to be closer to my parents. Seeing a need I applied for and was appointed to the Glide School District school board earlier this year. Being on the school grounds once again brings back many memories of my youth. My childhood is weaved in the fabric of Glide, having grown up in Dixonville, attending both Deer Creek Elementary School and the Glide Junior and High Schools, and now settling back in the community as an adult. My wife Margaret, a member of the pioneer Strader family ranchers, has even deeper roots here. We both recall and appreciate the richness of the history of our hometown and school days. Our oldest grandson will soon be attending the very same district their grandparents were raised in.
The Glide community is immersed in the agricultural and natural resource industries. Timber, agriculture, and the North Umpqua River have always been the core attributes of the area. People live here either through deeply rooted generations or have been drawn here by those aforementioned attributes. I appreciate that we have many families, and by extension, many students interested in the area industries. GSD continues to offer opportunities in academics, a variety of sports, FFA and career technical education programs. We need to continue to support all of those programs. A newer, innovative, program is the pre-apprentice electrician trades program which offers students a fast-track opportunity to be a Journeyman Electrician. Using that program as a template we could expand into other apprentice and certification programs such as welding, fabrication, food tech, logging, wildfire fighting, environmental response, and other trades that tie into local businesses. Such programs will offer students to graduate with additional skill sets giving them an advantage over other job applicants. The trade programs could be augmented by developing strategic partnerships with local businesses and Umpqua Community College.
Glide has a long history of having some very competitive extracurriculars in the way of athletics. Athletics help build self-esteem, teamwork, leadership, as well as giving participants experience with competition. Continuing to support and bolster those programs will have an overflow effect on building character and well-rounded young people for a better tomorrow.
Though Glide has many great things to offer, over the years and largely due to legislation, overall test scores in the State of Oregon show that students have dropped off in basic skills like reading, writing, math, and science. It is important that we focus on and boost these foundational skills to prepare them for post high school opportunities. At the same time, there is an importance in incorporating and updating ever evolving technology.
For over 30 years I have been an environmental scientist and consultant having worked for local, national, international, and Alaska Native firms. I am currently a partner in and President of an environmental services firm that operates in Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Alaska. Running the board, managing budgets and projects, reviewing and understanding regulations, and serving our clients are part of my daily routine. This experience provides a variety of qualifications, such as regulatory understanding, budget management, problem solving, and team building, to enhance me as a member of the Glide School District school board. Since being on the board, I have supported the expenditures for HVAC at both sites, in addition to the new playground structure and covered play structure (the one my wife played in when she was in grade school) at Glide Elementary. Being conservative and respectful of taxpayers’ money, it was exciting that the budget could support those expenditures and I was able to provide an affirmative vote to move those projects forward. Upgrading the HVAC systems to newer, more efficient, systems should also provide a decrease in monthly utility costs.
When I decided to apply for the vacant board position in January, I had many reasons. One of those reasons was to give back to the same school district that helped to grow and shape me into the person that I am today. I have many staff members to be thankful for, and I hope to be a small part of contributing to the lives of students in the same positive way.
I am running for Glide school board position number 2 to be the public’s voice in providing the best staff, facilities, materials, and programs for the success of our students. With open and transparent communication between the district and the community we can build an excellent Glide team.
Tim Shaw is a recently appointed Glide school board member who has lived in the Glide/Dixonville area for over 20 years and was a 1980 graduate of Glide High School. He is a principal in an environmental services and consulting firm with offices in Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Alaska.
