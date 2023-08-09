You have the right to remain silent. You have the right to free speech. Today, more than ever, we have fallen victim to ignorance and blissful thinking of the Constitution. As we have seen during the Trump turns, the Constitution of the United States has been twisted and bastardized. Shamefully, many are now guilty of the same. I wanted to know what it means when we say, “I have a right to free speech.”
In the middle of the 20th century, the Supreme Court ultimately concluded that because the right to speak freely is so fundamental, it is subject to restriction only in limited circumstances. Freedom of speech guarantees one’s ability to speak one’s mind freely. It means that Congress cannot pass or abridge the freedom of speech. But some speech is subject to limits “when the rights and liberties of others are in serious jeopardy, speakers who provoke others into violence, wrongfully and recklessly injure reputations or incite others to engage in illegal activity may be silenced or punished.” (What the First Amendment really says-Lynn Greenky, Syracuse University)
During the AIDS epidemic, a Westboro Church pastor and congregation picketed veterans and victims of AIDS funerals with disparaging statements against the LGBT community. However, it was considered freedom of speech. We can understand that freedom of speech should bear some responsibilities, use of reason, respect and facts. To vocally spew false or misleading information that can spark a fire in a crowd is incendiary. So when a former President tries to say, I was exercising freedom of speech when I incited the people on Jan. 6. Or the Wellspring Church thought that their loud boom box and their signs constituted their freedom of speech. Something is wrong in our country and county when we can promote hateful speech.
Hate speech is defined as “Any form of expression through which speakers intend to vilify, humiliate, or incite hatred against a group or a class of persons based on race, religion, skin color[,] sexual identity, gender identity, ethnicity, disability, or national origin.” So to stand at funerals, public concerts, and LGBT events and harass people with disparaging comments and rants, we can call this hate speech. So why does Douglas County tolerate such abhorrent harassment? Should there be no limits to how freedom of speech is exercised? Maybe host your event with hateful rhetoric. Teach your kids to practice and voice hate for LGBT communities. What about Jewish kids, Black and Hispanic people? Should you be free to speak intolerable and disgusting rhetoric?
Freedom of speech is one of the greatest privileges given to us as the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights. I call on those, particularly the priests, ministers, youth pastors, and other religious groups, to gather and condemn those so zealous of denouncing others in the name of free speech. You have every right to do so among yourselves, but allow those who terrorize peace to live as we do, as God made us, and as others respect. Why is it that religious leaders feel a burning need to teach condemnation on trans people, the LGBT community and even non-Christians? Shame on all of you, Christian leaders, for putting up with religious men and women who indoctrinate the youth to hate some of their peers. That, my friends, is not free speech. It is a corrupted sense of degrading one or more of God’s people.
I am one of your favorite targets. I am LGBT; I am Black; I am a Jew; I am Muslim; I am Transgender. So what? Do what the gospel teaches; go out and preach the gospel with love for one another. Hate is vile and the opposite of love. No matter how you may interpret your carelessness of the right to Freedom of speech. If you cannot be respectful or honorable, stay away from events, gatherings, celebrations, and even schools.
Roberto Jaramillo is a Hispanic male, gay and Catholic. He is also an advocate who has worked in the community.
(5) comments
The thing is, your definition of "hateful "speech is anything that disagrees with you.
The deal with "tolerant " people is, they are only tolerant if you agree with what they say or do. That's kinda not the way it works, here in the real world.
The definition is not mine, but it is the definition of the law.
I had a long talk the other day with someone I've known for many years. She's now able to talk about her harrowing experience within a cult. She said the cult used love-bombing and feelings of inclusion to recruit her and coercion and intimidation to prevent her from leaving. She loved the sense of community and moral rightness. She cringed at the judgment and hatred directed at others. She didn't understand the twisting of the words of Jesus. She finally summoned the emotional strength to leave through anger, fear and many tears. She says she's still recovering her sense-of-self and working to not be susceptible again.
The name of the cult: Wellspring
She said this TED Talk on the power of engaging the other helped her.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVV2Zk88beY
wow, I knew during the pandemic they had convictions not aligned with God's Word...This woman is just an example when God says my people perish for lack of knowledge..One MUST continually read God's Word so people can't lead them the wrong way....
Carl Sagan's comment again resonates. Whether a religious cult, a multi-level marketing scam, or a Florida con man---
“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”
― Carl Sagan, The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark
