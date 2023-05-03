Roseburg Public Schools will try for a third time to get a bond passed by voters in the May 16 election. Funds will cover a new building on the Roseburg High School campus, health and safety upgrades and security measures across the district.
Our ballots have been delivered and voter pamphlets that help to guide our important decisions are available. The candidates’ statements in the voters’ guide spell out the beliefs and motives of each candidate. We would all be very well-served to read those brief statements before casting our votes in such a serious matter.
Voters in the Roseburg School District will decide a critical capital bond levy, as well as the makeup of a number of local boards. As someone who has dedicated nearly 50 years of my life to serving the public school interests and experiences for our children, I have very strong opinions about local school governance. And I have a number of recommendations for voters.
It is extraordinary to see that all four of the incumbent board members have terms which expire simultaneously. Of course this means that the Roseburg School Board could conceivably have a dramatic and perhaps disruptive change of leadership should the majority of board positions suddenly change hands all at once. Board development, wisdom and stability happen over many years, not overnight. That’s what makes this election so critically important.
I am endorsing and encouraging our school community to join me in re-electing all four current, long-term, dedicated, service-minded incumbents to the Roseburg School Board. I can vouch for their individual and collective commitment to serving our schools for all the right reasons. I have great confidence in all four. We would be wise to re-elect Rod Cotton, Rebecca Larson, Brandon Bishop and Charles Lee. To a person, these tireless volunteers are absolutely committed to the children of our community and their futures.
To be clear, our board members support the conservative, traditional values that our rural communities and families hold dear. Like the rest of us, they have been frustrated with some of the cockamamie rules and regulations that are dictated to rural Oregon by Salem lawmakers. They know that Oregon Legislators would be wise to start listening to rural communities and their ideas for how to best address issues and concerns on a local level. That’s how our board members resolve issues in the Roseburg Public Schools.
I urge you to research our current school board members through the voters’ guide, read their reasons for running and the evidence they have demonstrated in voluntary service over decades. You will see that they volunteer, only to serve the very best interests of all of our children. They understand how to work within our nation’s laws, and ensure student, parent and teacher rights, while securing and protecting resources intended to educate and care for all of our students.
Please join me in voting for all four incumbent board members. And please vote “yes” on the Roseburg School District Capital Improvement Bond Levy. You’ll be doing our students and our community a huge favor.
Lee Paterson is a former superintendent of Roseburg Public Schools, retiring after 36 years of public school service. He has lived in Roseburg continuously since 1968 except for occasions when he served in the U.S. Army infantry overseas in the Republic of Vietnam or attended state Universities. He and his wife, Robin, both public school career educators, raised two children, both of whom were educated in and graduated from Roseburg Public Schools. He has served on a great number of local boards and committees, as a member and officer. He was named Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Male Citizen in 2002.
