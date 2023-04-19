On Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, from noon to 4 p.m., residents of our community will have a chance to ride and drive into the future. And the future is here.
This Electric Car Ride and Drive event will offer a variety of electric vehicles to test drive. Presented by the Umpqua Transportation Electrification Team and FORTH, an electric vehicle advocacy organization, it will take place at the Aviva Health parking lot across from Costco. Co-sponsored by Pacific Power, Aviva Health and the Douglas County Global Warming Coalition, the event will feature for driving the Chevy Bolt EUV and the Polestar. Owners of other electric vehicles will displat the Ford Mach-E, the Ford Lightning, the Chevy Bolt, the Nissan Leaf Plus and electric bicycles. They will share information and their experiences on what it means to own an electric vehicle. And an electric bicycle provided by Canyon Creek Bicycles and donated by the Douglas County Global Warming Coalition will be raffled off at the end of the day.
Listen to how one promoter of electric vehicles describer the benefits, “Cleanliness (pollution free), noicelessness, odorless, simplicity, economy.” He goes on to note electric vehicles would work “If there were a charging station on every corner... like gas stations.” Who is this promoter? Therein hangs a tale. We’ll get back to that in a moment.
Are these cars affordable? There are several ways to lower the cost. The State of Oregon offers rebates of $2,500 regardless of income. And for those who meet income guidelines the rebates total $7,500. The program has been so successful, the State will stop taking applications on May 1. However, House Bill 2613, if passed, will continue funding the program.
There are federal tax credits as well totaling up to $7,500. The list of qualifying cars is being revised, so keep an eye out for the latest announcements. Also, Pacific Power offers rebates for certain home charging stations. Check out the Facebook of the Umpqua Transportation Electrification Ream or the Douglas County Global Warming Coalition for more details.
As for the mystery promoter of electric vehicles, his name is Andrew (A.J.) Riker and he is referring to an electric vehicle he developed in 1896. Mr. Riker was a visionary who foresaw the potential of electric vehicles and sold his first commercial electric car in 1897. Was his invention viable? This single seater reached a speed of 27 mph. In 1900, he won Long Island’s first road race covering 50 miles without recharging, beating out his gas and steam powered competition. And his “electric torpedo” covered a mile in just 63 seconds.
Mr. Riker was no fly by night operator. He became the first president of the Society of Automotive Engineers. The vice president was someone named Henry Ford. We can only speculate how much healthier our planet would be had we embraced Mr. Riker’s vision.
Interested in seeing what an 1896 electric vehicle engine looks like? Come to the Earth Day event where a restored version of the Riker electric vehicle will be on display, courtesy of Richard Riker, grandson of the inventor Andrew Riker.
As for raffling off an electric bicycle, come visit the mini-Earth Day Fair in the lower parking lot of Aviva Health where you can fill out a ticket for the grand prize. Co-sponsored by Umpqua Watersheds and the Douglas County Global Warming Coalition, a dozen environmental organizations have booths sharing information on how to be a good steward of the environment. Additional prized will be raffled off throughout the day. Food trucks will be on hand serving both meat and vegetarian options.
What better way to celebrate Earth Day than to experience driving an electric vehicle and learning how to leave a healthy planet for future generations.
It is no longer 1896. It’s time to go back to the future.
(1) comment
[smile]Well done, Stuart
