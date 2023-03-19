You can’t call Mexico and China terrorist. Every country has citizens who traffic and deal drugs, us too.
The current administration, Biden, needs stop pointing fingers and accept responsibility for the role they played in the opiate crisis. Trust me, if snorting Ajax bathroom cleaner was just a effective are injecting heroin, you would be pointing your fingers at Lysol.
I don’t blame the Mexican Cartel or China for the accidentally overdose the killed my son Jared Raymond O’Brien. I am pissed at at him — he knew better. But I place my blame on you (you also refers to previous administrations). You manipulated data in your favor. There is a big difference between legal and illegal drug use and deaths — BIG! You interfered everything sacred between a patient and their doctor when you mandated the medical field to break their pain management contracts and stop writing prescriptions. No longer under the care of a physician and an FDA approved prescription that is manufactured and regulated by a pharmaceutical company, you gave them no choice to seek relief from street drugs. Your actions did that!
So what, they lied about how addictive opiates were. Anything can be addictive; stealing, smoking, biting your nails and drinking. Some people have addictive behavior. I am not stupid. It would reasonable to assume the obvious within a couple of months. Since the late 1900s it was common knowledge that they were addictive. It was you and your other agencies like the FDA who acted irresponsible and acted with criminal intent when you failed to take immediately action back then. At the start of the crisis, my son was just a child just entering into grade school. If you did your job 30 years ago he may still be alive.
If you had separated and reported on prescription opiate deaths and illegal opiate deaths a true picture would have been revealed. Maybe you would have honored pain management contract patients. As for those not under contract, you created a link that was put in place. Pharmacists were linked together in a system that listed the dates of previously filled prescription and new subscription requesting to be filled in real time; if too soon, there were not filled. With pain management contracts and no more script hoping, prescription opiate deaths were being reduced. Separate reporting would have shown the progress and reveal the next steps to take.
You had two good plans in place, you did not give them time to see the how effective they were. Nope, you had to jump the gun. First, you pulled the rug from under them; Second, you undermined the integrity of physicians and health care industry by forcing their hand regardless of patient’s medical conditions. Third, as a result of your actions there was now a patient in pain without health care performing criminal acts in the black market seeking out any street drug that would give them pain relief — self-medicated. You named it “the third wave” years ago; in my book that means you had prior knowledge about the volume of life’s that would be a stake and still did nothing – that is criminal.
Back in the 1800s people sought for pain relief in one form or another and it was usually addictive. In the 1900s the search for bigger and betters ways to relieve pain continued, and opiates were added to the list. In today’s world it is all about the money and opiate was big money. Who better to fund it than Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma? Why are we forced to carry the burden of centuries of drug use and addition? Look at the history of drugs, they were one of many, all were addictive, you approved and funded them with common knowledge of addiction regardless, and now you want your money back. Accept your role in the part you play that has skyrocketed out of control. You were on the right path with the two plans you had going.
Stop pointing fingers! Mexico and China are not terrorist; you are grasping for any means to use military force and declare war. Stop scaring U.S. citizens advising them not to cross the border for their own safety and not to buy medication either. It is sad people are not able afford prescription here in the first place!
