EDITOR’S NOTE: The News-Review has extended an invitation to both major parties to submit monthly columns. This is a column from the Democratic Party.
The Democratic Party of Douglas County had a great time at the Douglas County Fair. It was good to see old friends and make some new ones. There are many issues of the day and while presidential politics are important, the Democratic Party of Douglas County believes we have much in common on local issues. We seek to learn where we can work together and tend to matters right here where we live.
In following that ideal we designed a nonpartisan survey to offer people from all walks of life in Douglas County a chance to answer 12 questions. Many people walking by were obviously hostile to us but it was not a bit surprising that when Republicans took the survey there was no dramatic differences. There were some interesting trends and comments.
The first question was: Where do you live? Of the 240 people who took the survey, 120 were from the city of Roseburg; 77 were from an incorporated town other than Roseburg; 27 were from the country and 16 people lived on more than 10 acres. This means the vast majority of respondents were from town.
The next question was how old are you? Twenty people were between 15 and 21; 39 were between the ages of 21 to 40; between the ages of 41 and 65, there was 79 citizens and 102 were over 65 years of age. In all of these groups half were from Roseburg.
The third question was: Do you see the effects of a changing climate in Douglas County? The overwhelming response at 80+ percent said yes. This was in all age groups and all locations.
Next was: Are local governments doing enough to help the homeless? Twenty people chose not to answer and 44 people, or 18.33%, said yes; 176 people said no governments are not doing enough for the homeless. This was 73.33% from all ages and areas. One respondent commented “governments were doing more than enough” and another said governments needed to do different things but was not sure what they might be.
Question 5 was: Have you considered buying an electric car? The results were split 50-50 across all ages and locations. Several comments were that the price was too high, several people said they had hybrids.
Question 6: Scientists at OSU have said a major earthquake is coming to Oregon’s coast. Are you aware of this prediction? Slightly over 84% said yes and the vast majority of the people said no, live in Roseburg.
Question 7: Are you aware that local timberland is being sold to out-of-state investors? This was interesting the split was almost 50-50 between yes and no, but the vast majority of the individuals who live in the country or on 10+ acres said yes. There were also strong comments that the respondents did not like this; no one said they did.
Question 8: Would you be willing to consider a program where government money allowed local communities to buy and manage timberland as Community Forests? Without knowing exactly what this concept might be, 72.5% said yes and more people chose not to answer than those who said no. What is a Community Forest?
Number 9: Should tourism be encouraged for the economy of Douglas County? Slightly over 83% said yes and only 10.8% said no. There were many comments on this question mostly disparaging the county commissioners.
Question 10: Currently timberland owners of less than 5,000 acres pay a severance tax when they sell logs. Landowners over 5,000 acres pay no tax. Do you think anyone selling logs should pay a severance tax? This was a confusing question and over 10% did not answer. Of the 62% who said yes, the people who lived out of town were unanimous
Question 11: Do you think the State of Oregon has mismanaged the legalization of cannabis? Another interesting response: 52.65% said yes and 36.76% said no. The majority of people over 40 said yes and the majority under 40 said no. There was a substantial number of people who did not answer.
The last question was: Studies have shown that the Winchester Dam harms fish runs in the Umpqua River. Should the Winchester Damn be removed? This question had 15% no answer, 43% said yes and 41% said no. Many comments on this one. Some people said it was beautiful and a well known feature on Interstate 5. Others said they liked the fish viewing opportunity. Those who wanted it gone were quite vehement in the damage done to the fisheries and the process by which the Water District got their permits.
Rural Oregonians have a lot more in common than we realize in a world of controversy and sound bites. We have a lot to be thankful about as well. The Democratic Party of Douglas County seeks civil dialogue and honest debate towards making the Umpqua a better place to live.
(3) comments
For sure. But the thing I'm most thankful for is the 217aqi we have every summer because Oregon shut down Industry so we can preserve the public timberland for future generations and breathe cleaner air!
At least you are consistent.
Richard, thank you.
What unites us is far more important than what separates us. We share a common humanity and a common fate, and almost all of us want a fair, peaceful, prosperous, and safe society.
The Ford Family Foundation's Oregon Voices Survey provides a wealth of information. I encourage readers to read it and download the PDF.
https://www.tfff.org/oregon-voices-survey-reveals-common-cause-in-rural-and-urban-counties/
From their press release:
"Roseburg, Ore. — An innovative survey released today by The Ford Family Foundation and research partners at ECONorthwest and Portland State University shares insights into the lived experiences of households across Oregon. The findings set the table for conversations in backyards, town halls, schools, workplaces and the state Capitol.
A first-of-its-kind survey, Oregon Voices focuses on people’s lived experiences. The resulting data set is rich with information — pairing statistics with personal stories. Generous responses from rural and urban residents alike reveal areas of common cause, including these topics where there was higher consensus across counties:
Oregonians share pride for where they live and for the natural beauty of the state.
Everywhere, the majority report that people take care of each other during hard times and show up for community events.
In all counties, people share concern for the lack of affordable housing and the rise of homelessness where they live.
People observe that families in their community are having trouble making ends meet.
Everywhere, it was felt that youth do not have places to hang out, although this trend was even more pronounced in rural counties.
“Oregon Voices is data by people, not about them,” said Kasi Allen, director of learning and knowledge management for the Foundation. “The power of the data comes from the honest, authentic reflections from people across Oregon about the realities they experience day to day.”"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.