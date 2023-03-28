I am very passionate about our community being bonded together in a way that creates more unity and builds each and every one of us up, rather than down. I am also passionate about appreciating, respecting, and protecting the views of our local law enforcement officers in Sutherlin.
Where distrust and division seem to be the more prevalent choice, I hope to show a perspective that flips that coin.
When I think of what community means to me, it is not specific to a group of people being like-minded, but instead a group of people unified in common goals.
I would think that we all share more than one common goal; however, a few important ones might be:
- To live in a safe community and to feel protected in our homes.
- To have equal rights in the city and neighborhoods that we are a part of.
- To know that our neighborhoods are safe enough for our children to play in.
Feeling safe in our community is most likely an important issue to all of us. In order to build solutions toward this common goal, it is going to take open minds, a willingness to listen, the ability to understand different perspectives, and a lot of trust.
I spent most of Feb. 16, 2022 in the front seat of a police car on a ride along with Sergeant Ben Woodward of the Sutherlin Police Department. I chose to do this in an effort to get a first-hand perspective of how our law enforcement is addressing and handling concerns in our neighborhoods. I needed to gain true information so I could know best how we as a community can approach a solution to safety and trust again as this is something I’m passionate about advocating for.
I have seen countless comments and accusations throughout the Facebook community and other places from local residents that the police do not do their job.
I have seen comments claiming that the police do not care and claims that when people call that they simply just do not show up.
This seems to be the trend, especially in the last year or two as we have seen a rise in theft and also a growing homeless situation.
I’ve also noticed with a rise in community problems, there tends to be more division.
My goal for the ride along was to gather correct information, learn and hopefully form an unbiased opinion on the subjects that matter most to this community.
In a nutshell, I found that our local law enforcement officers are extremely under appreciated. Their job entails so much more than any civilian could possibly be aware of, and the things I learned were endless. The officers serving our community do have each and every person’s best interest at heart. They do not just clock in, drive around, go to calls, and then clock out. They put their best foot forward every day and with every single call. They can spend minutes and even hours on each situation trying to help an individual, or trying to uphold the law. They are committed to doing what is right by every person — victims and offenders.
While riding with Sgt. Woodward, I heard him say a few things more than once that really stuck out to me: He is very cautious about protecting people’s rights; he strives to never create negative case law — meaning they work very hard in the way they conduct themselves in situations; he tries to learn something new every day.
I witnessed Sgt. Woodward to have one of the best attitudes during situations I would consider annoying or a hindrance of time. No matter what rules or laws are set in place, he adhered to them and he did it with pride. He takes his job seriously because it matters.
I know that some will argue that people will act differently when under a microscope; however, I genuinely feel like the person I spent hours riding with is exactly who he is every day. He is respected by people in this city — from high officials to the homeless population — because of the way he chooses to interact with them. I saw that over and over again.
Our officers work 10 hour shifts with no set breaks, and even when it is time to clock out, that doesn’t always happen. If there is a call or paperwork to finish, they stay until it is complete. Calls that come in have a wide range of severity and importance and are treated as such. Most often, the amount of calls that come in at one given time far outnumber the amount of officers on duty and many of those calls require more than one officer at a time and each call can vary in duration from minutes to hours.
Just thinking in a manner of common sense, I would personally assume that calls would be prioritized by importance or by the level of danger and need. This is what officers face daily — a high level of responsibility and minimal room for error in the decisions they are making in order to best keep our community safe.
I think it is safe to say that when a situation arises that isn’t dangerous or time sensitive, that it would maybe appear to the reporting party that the police just don’t show up or that they don’t care, when that really is furthest from the truth. It really has a whole lot to do with perspective; I have had the same attitude before not really understanding the process or how many calls can sometimes come in all at once and have been irritated and even offended at the time it takes for a response; however doing this ride along definitely changed my viewpoints in a big way.
Here is the greatest part of what I learned during my ride along: I think pretty highly of Sgt. Woodward and he is just one of the 13+ officers that all take their job seriously in our little town. They all serve with conviction and compassion daily to protect us all. Most importantly, they keep doing it no matter how many people talk terribly about them or how unliked or unappreciated they may be.
Sutherlin alone has a population of about 10,000 people, and at the rates we have seen crime and other issues rising, I happen to think that our 13 heroes are doing a phenomenal job taking care of us all.
I hope that for most of you, this can give you a new perspective to look at regarding our law enforcement and also a new or better appreciation for them as well.
