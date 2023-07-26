Our Founding Fathers thought the original motto of the United States of America, e pluribus unum, an apt one because it signified the unity of the original 13 colonies in forming our union but, “One from many,” was also a good description of the many cultures that helped bring about our democratic republic.
We often point to the Judeo-Christian traditions within western civilization as a source of our American Revolution and of our remarkable Constitution, but we should also acknowledge our debt to the heathens and heretics who exposed the founders of our nation to concepts that came from outside those religious traditions. Some of our founders, such as Ethan Allen and Thomas Jefferson, were Deists and therefore, by Christian standards, heretics. “The present is an age of philosophy; and America the empire of reason,” Joel Barlow, one of our revolutionaries and a friend of Thomas Paine, wrote.
Our founding documents, both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, were products of the Enlightenment, which is also known as The Age of Reason. It was an historical period fueled by the notion that we ourselves are the only legitimate authority worth obeying and should govern ourselves according to whatever our reason shows us to be true. David Hume and John Locke, the two Enlightenment philosophers credited as the major influences for the American Revolution drew from ancient thinkers such as Titus Lucretius Carrus and more recent philosophers such as Baruch Spinoza, the Dutch so-called “atheistic Jew” who had died a mere 99 years before July 4, 1776.
The concept of democracy (and the word itself) came to us from the pagans of ancient Athens and our republican model of government harks back to the early Romans, from whom we inherited our two legislative bodies, both the senate and the house. The acronym SPQR (meaning “the senate and people of Rome”) adorns their surviving buildings to this day. The signers of the Declaration and the architects of the Constitution were well aware of Greco-Roman culture and turned to it when looking for models for establishing a necessary system of governance.
Less well-known than the Judeo-Christian and Greco-Roman contributions to our nation’s founding is the important role played by European contact with the Haudenosaunee, five adjacent but distinct indigenous nations, who are most commonly called the Iroquois Confederacy. In 1142, shortly after the Norman Conquest of England, Hiawatha, a leader of the Onondaga tribe, along with The Great Peacemaker presented a legal system at a tribal council gathering of all five nations. The result was what has become recognized as the world’s oldest living participatory democracy.
Benjamin Franklin took a strong interest in the confederacy’s rules for maintaining peace among those five tribes which formerly had been warring against each other but had formed a lasting bond that was already 600 years old by then. Franklin invited the members of the Great Council of the Iroquois to address the Continental Congress in 1776. In 1988, the United States Senate passed a resolution acknowledging the important role of the Haudenosaunee in contributing essential ideas that are incorporated into the constitution.
The Haudenosaunee were not at all impressed with how European society was organized. The early Jesuit missionary accounts are filled with mentions of the natives’ disdain for the white man’s ways. Poverty was unknown among those native peoples, and they found both the existence of beggars and the notion of obedience to wealthy elites appalling.
In 1703, a French aristocrat by the name of Louis-Armand de Lom d’Arce, Baron de la Hontan published a book entitled “Curious Dialogue with a Savage of Good Sense Who Has Traveled.” It became very popular across Europe, something of what we would call a bestseller nowadays. Lahontan, as the baron came to be known in England, had lived several years in the French colony in Canada and had spent many hours talking with an eloquent Wendat leader named Kondiaronk, while taking notes which later became the basis for his book.
“In short,” Lahontan wrote, “they neither quarrel nor fight, nor slander one another; they scoff at arts and sciences and laugh at the difference of ranks which is observed among us. They brand us for slaves, and call us miserable souls, whose life is not worth having, alleging that we degrade ourselves in subjecting ourselves to one man who possesses all the power, and is bound by no law but his own.”
The Haudenosaunee just couldn’t see the need for a king and their new neighbors, the British colonists of America, eventually came to the same conclusion.
(4) comments
[thumbup] Robert!
Yep. And thank you.
Give Me That Old Time Religion (Pete Seeger)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJG901UgJv4
Blasphemy!!!
Do I criticize your hobbies?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.