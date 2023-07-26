Our Founding Fathers thought the original motto of the United States of America, e pluribus unum, an apt one because it signified the unity of the original 13 colonies in forming our union but, “One from many,” was also a good description of the many cultures that helped bring about our democratic republic.

Robert Leo Heilman is the author of “The World Pool, A Literary Variety.” He can be contacted via: rlheilman@frontier.com.

(4) comments

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

[thumbup] Robert!

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Yep. And thank you.

Give Me That Old Time Religion (Pete Seeger)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJG901UgJv4

melrosereader
melrosereader

Blasphemy!!!

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Do I criticize your hobbies?

